No. 1 Alabama football claimed its 13th straight victory over Tennessee, coming out with a 35-13 win under the lights Saturday night.
The Alabama defense dominated the game all night, led by Christian Harris who had a career-best eight tackles including one for a loss. Terrell Lewis totaled seven tackles, including a game-high two sacks and career-high three tackles-for-loss, while linebacker Shane Lee forced a fumble for the first time in his career and compiled six tackles to go along with one sack. Jared Mayden and Trevon Diggs came up big after Mayden grabbed an interception in the first half to go with five tackles and two pass breakups and Diggs had a 100-yard scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Najee Harris anchored the Tide offense, carrying a career-high 21 times for 105 yards and a career-best pair of rushing touchdowns, to go along with four catches for 48 yards. Tua Tagovailoa was 11-of-12 for 155 yards through the air before leaving with an injury in the second quarter. Mac Jones came in to replace Tagovailoa at quarterback and went 6-of-11 for 72 yards.
“Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain (Saturday) against Tennessee,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “Our physicians performed a successful tight-rope procedure on his right ankle (Sunday). This is the same injury, but the opposite ankle that Tua injured last season. Tua will miss next week’s game against Arkansas, but we expect a full and speedy recovery.”
The Tide defense started the game by forcing a Tennessee three-and-out, allowing the offense to take over in UT territory after Jaylen Waddle took the ensuing punt 13 yards to the 35-yard line. Four plays later, Harris punched it in from one yard out to give UA the 7-0 advantage.
After trading interceptions, the Vols (2-5, 1-3) tied it up at 7-7 with a 41-yard scoring drive.
Before the end of the quarter, Alabama (7-0, 4-0) took back the lead after compiling a quick six-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, capped by Brian Robinson Jr. getting into the end zone for the eight-yard score. The Crimson Tide led 14-7 after the first 15 minutes of action.
Tennessee cut into the Alabama lead in the second quarter adding a field goal to make it 14-10 with 11:54 to go in the half.
The Crimson Tide responded with another touchdown drive, which included a 40-yard pitch-and-catch from Tagovailoa to Ruggs III to put UA deep in UT territory. The drive was eventually finished off by Harris walking in untouched from 1 yard out for his second score. Alabama took the 21-10 edge into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Vols cut the margin to a one-possession game with a 32-yard field goal to make it 21-13 with 8:32 on the clock.
On the ensuing Crimson Tide possession, Jones and Najee Harris drove the Tide down the field to the UT 6-yard line. Then Slade Bolden set up in the backfield, took the snap and found Miller Forristall wide open for the 6-yard touchdown, pushing the lead back to 28-13 with 4:55 remaining in the third frame.
The Crimson Tide put the game away in the fourth quarter after Tennessee went for it on fourth down from the UA 1. UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano fumbled the ball at the goal line and Diggs scooped it up in the end zone and ran 100 yards for the score to make it 35-13, the eventual final.
Najee Harris put together his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, while totaling 153 all-purpose yards. He averaged five yards per carry to go along with his career-high two rushing touchdowns.
Bolden came into the game in a crucial situation and threw his first career pass which resulted in a Tide touchdown to push the lead to two possessions in the second half.
Mayden held down the Alabama secondary after coming up with his second career interception in the first quarter and a career-high two pass breakups.
The Alabama linebackers controlled the game with Christian Harris, Lewis, redshirt senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings and Lee combining for 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks.