The No. 2-ranked Alabama football team beat South Carolina, 47-23, in the Crimson Tide’s Southeastern Conference opener Saturday.
On offense, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled a career-best 444 yards and five touchdowns through the air on 28-of-36 passing. Running back Najee Harris had a huge game, hauling in five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns to go with a team-best 36 yards on seven carries on the ground.
Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III tallied 136 and 122 receiving yards, respectively, marking just the ninth time in school history that two Alabama receivers have gone over 100 yards in the same game. Smith caught two touchdown passes while Ruggs hauled in another.
On defense, 22 players recorded a tackle, led by free safety Xavier McKinnery who tallied nine, including five solo stops. McKinney also recorded an interception and a tackle for loss. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (Dadeville) had a sack and caused a fumble while defensive lineman DJ Dale and Jordan Battle also recorded sacks on the day.
Alabama (3-0, 1-0) scored on its first drive of the game when junior running back Najee Harris took a Tua Tagovailoa pass 24 yards for a touchdown.
In addition to his touchdown reception on the first drive, Harris also scored on a 42-yard catch and run in the second quarter, breaking two tackles and hurdling a defender on the way to the end zone.
Smith had receiving touchdowns of 42 and 48 yards, coming in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.
Ruggs III grabbed the Tide’s second touchdown of the day, taking Tagovailoa’s pass and racing 81 yards into the end zone in the first quarter.
Will Reichard made a pair of field goals on the day, the first from 23 yards in the second quarter and the second from 21 yards in the third.
Mac Jones closed out the Tide’s scoring with a 1-yard push up the middle.
South Carolina (1-2, 0-1) scored a trio of field goals to go with two touchdowns, with the Gamecocks final score coming 11 seconds left in the game.
With Smith (136) and Ruggs (122) going over 100 yards receiving against South Carolina, it marked the ninth time in school history and the first time this season that two UA receivers have topped the century mark in the same game.