Football is in the air again in Tuscaloosa as the University of Alabama opened its 2019 fall camp Friday afternoon. The Crimson Tide hosted a two-hour practice in helmets and shorts at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
Friday began a series of 19 workouts for the Crimson Tide as it prepares for the season-opening contest with Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday, Aug. 31 in Atlanta. The match-up between the Tide and the Blue Devils is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
Camp opened at 2:30 p.m. with the entire squad taking part in drills during the two-hour practice. The Tide will follow Friday’s practice with the team’s annual Fan Day today at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The team’s 2:30 p.m. practice today is open to the public with players and coaches available for autographs for 45 minutes beginning at approximately 4:45 p.m.
The Alabama Crimson Tide returns 17 starters and 43 lettermen for the 2019 season. On offense 19 letterwinners and seven starters return while the defense will have 19 lettermen and another seven starters back on the field, with five starting specialists returning, as well.
The Tide has claimed five of the last seven SEC titles and five of the last 10 national championships. Across the last 11 seasons under head coach Nick Saban, Alabama owns a 139-15 (.903) record, including an 79-9 (.879) mark in regular season conference play.