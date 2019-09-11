The No. 2-ranked Alabama football team put up 603 yards of total offense in its 62-10 win against New Mexico State in the Crimson Tide’s home opener inside Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. Alabama moved to 2-0 on the season while the Aggies dropped to 0-2.
On offense, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled 227 yards on 16-of-24 passing and three touchdowns, to go along with a 25-yard rushing touchdown. Wideout Jerry Jeudy had a career-high three touchdowns, after ending his day with eight receptions and 103 yards. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III added 141 total yards and two scores of his own with one on the ground and one receiving.
On defense, defensive end Raekwon Davis and defensive back Xavier McKinney tied for the most tackles with six each. Defensive back Patrick Surtain II came up with his first interception of the season while also forcing a fumble.
The first play from scrimmage resulted in a touchdown for the Tide as Ruggs III rushed for 75 yards down the sideline to give the Tide a 7-0 advantage just 13 seconds into the game.
On the next offensive possession, Alabama went 89 yards in 10 plays, capped by Jeudy scoring his first touchdown of the day from 21 yards out. The Crimson Tide led 14-0 with 9:08 left in the opening frame.
Later in the first quarter, Tagovailoa found Jeudy for their second touchdown connection of the game, this time it was a 23-yard score that had the Tide up 21-0 as time expired in the first quarter.
Alabama continued to pile on the points in the second quarter when Tagovailoa connected with Ruggs III for a 10-yard score to finish a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive. The Tide held a 28-0 advantage with 10:08 left before the half.
On the ensuing New Mexico State possession, the Tide defense came up with a turnover as defensive back Patrick Surtain II picked off a pass at the Tide’s 16-yard line to setup the Alabama offense. The Tide only needed five plays to go 84 yards, with Tagovailoa running it in from 25-yards out to give UA the 35-0 lead.
Just before the half, kicker Will Reichard split the uprights from 48 yards for the first made field goal of his career, extending the lead to 38-0 at the break.
The onslaught continued in the second half with running back Najee Harris taking it in for an 8-yard score with 8:20 to go in the third. UA led 45-0 after the nine-play 55-yard drive.
New Mexico State got on the board midway through the third period with a 4-yard pitch-and-catch, before Alabama responded on its next drive with another score. Junior quarterback Mac Jones found Jeudy for the wideout’s third score of the day to push the lead to 52-7.
Later in the quarter, Reichard knocked in his second field goal of the day, this time from 49 yards out, making it 55-7.
To close the third period, running back Keilan Robinson scampered 74 yards for the first score of his Alabama career.
New Mexico State added a field goal in the fourth quarter to make it 62-10, the eventual final.
Tagovailoa finished with four scores for the second consecutive game to begin his 2019 campaign.
Jeudy went over 100 yards for the third consecutive game dating back to last year. The junior also set a new career-high with three receiving touchdowns.
Ruggs III showed his explosiveness on the first play of the game taking the ball 75 yards for a rushing score. He followed it up with a receiving touchdown in the second quarter, his first of the season.
Reichard made the first two field goals of his career Saturday, knocking it through from 48 and 49 yards on the day.
On the defensive side of the ball, McKinney tied for the most tackles on the team with six, including one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry.
Surtain II recorded his first interception on the year and forced fumble to go along with one pass breakup to hold down the secondary.
For the game, Alabama outgained New Mexico State 603-262 including grinding out over 300 yards on the ground. The 600-plus yards were the most when the Tide tallied 639 on Oct. 18, 2018 at Arkansas.
UA averaged 9.9 yards per carry after putting up 318 rushing yards on 32 carries and four scores from four different rushers.
At the half, Alabama had 391 yards compared to the Aggies’ 64.
The Tide defense stood tall with seven tackles-for-loss and three sacks on the day.
Alabama won the turnover battle 3-0 after forcing two fumbles and picking off one pass.