The AISA released a statement Thursday morning officially announcing the end of the 2020 spring sports season. AISA executive director Michael McLendon penned a letter to student-athletes, parents and fans and released it on Facebook.
“Based on Governor Kay Ivey’s recent order of public health and guidance from health professionals, we do not see a path to resume athletics for the spring sports season,” McLendon said in the letter. “Therefore, it is with great sadness that I officially announce that AISA spring sports will not resume competition.”
AISA was holding out hope it could get in a different format of the playoffs in May or June. The options were still open because the association has less teams than the AHSAA but those hopes were dashed with Thursday’s decision.
“While most assumed that a return to competition was unlikely, I know many of you remained just as hopeful as we were that a return was possible,” McLendon said in the letter. “My heart breaks for our seniors and their families.”
Most locally, Edgewood’s softball team will not get a chance to go for its third state title in three years but they will hold on to the AISA-AA championship trophy for another year. In the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, the Wildcats finished No. 2 in AISA, behind only Macon-East of AISA-AAA, and ended the season with an 11-5-1 record.
The baseball team finished with a 6-4 record and was ranked No. 6.
McLendon called for all AISA student-athletes to stay focused on the positives of their careers rather than the end of them. He mentioned experiences with teammates, the exciting moments and games, the feeling of building a foundation for future athletes and many more lessons he hopes seniors can take with them throughout their lives.
“Even though you may not realize it now, those lessons will forever be a part of who you are and who you will become,” McLendon said. “Treasure the victories, treasure the defeats, treasure the setbacks, treasure the successes and most importantly, treasure the memories that you have been blessed with through your involvement in athletics.”