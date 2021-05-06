BRHS:Sylacauga SB 3.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Taylor Harris chats with her third base coach during a mound visit. (Darius Goodman/Tallapoosa Publishers)

The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association announced the North-South baseball and softball All-Star Teams Wednesday.

The 2022 rising seniors on the list only featured one Benjamin Russell player as Taylor Harris was named to the South All-Star roster.

“It’s such a blessing and truly a honor to be selected to play in the North-South All-Star game,”Harris said. “I can’t wait to play with and against some of the best players in the state. Being one of the first in many years from BRHS to be selected makes it a little extra special. I love my school and my community, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to represent them. I can’t say thank you enough to everyone who has helped me get here. Go Wildcats!”

2021 NORTH-SOUTH SOFTBALL  TEAMS

 
    

NORTH ALL-STAR ROSTER

  

Player

School

Pos.

Ht.

Camryn Bailey

Helena

P

5'6

Lexie Bennett

Scottsboro

OF

5'7

BG Braswell

Sumiton Christian

SS

5'4

Makalyn Kyser

Springville

C

5'6

Macey Ogle

John Carroll Catholic

P

5'9

Ella Pate

Thompson

OF

5'7

Ashley Phillips

Alexandria

IF

5'6

Ashlyn Potter

Hatton

OF

5'10

Larissa Preuitt

Hartselle

OF

5'8

Hannah Price

Rogers

P

5'5

Emmah Rolfe

Bob Jones

P

5'10

Emily Simon

Athens

P

5'9

Maia Townsend

Mortimer Jordan

OF

5'9

Linley Tubbs

Curry

IF

5'10

Riley Tyree

Hewitt-Trussville

IF

5'6

Riley Vaughn

Mars Hill Bible

P

Na

Carlie Wilkins

West Point

P

5' 5

Tessa Word

Plainview

P

5'11

    

NORTH COACHES

   

Mary Jane Hobbs

Elkmont

  

Rachel Ford

White Plains

  

Kent Chambers

Bob Jones - Administrative

 
    
    

SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTER

  

Player

School

Pos.

Ht.

Aubrey Allen

Elmore County

P

5'5

Chloe Baynes

Tallassee

P

5'7

Kayden Dunn

Brantley

IF

5'10

Marlie Giles

Chilton County

IF

5'9

Catherine Henson

Beauregard

1B

5'4

Taylor Harris

Benjamin Russell

P

6'0

Alivia Haynes

Tallassee

SS

5'1

McKinnon Howard

Central, Phenix City

OF

5'5

Audrey Johnson

Fairhope

P

5'9

Jalia Lassiter

Flomaton

P

5'8

Alexis Milanowski

Houston Academy

P

5'7

Liz Nolan

Daphne

IF

5'1

Kailin Parker

Gulf Shores

IF

5'7

Emily Russell

LAMP

P

5' 7

Hannah Weishaar

Spanish Fort

C

5'6

Marisa West

Leroy

C

5'5

Ashton White

Wicksburg

IF

5'8

Kristen White

Central, Phenix City

OF

5'7

    

SOUTH COACHES

   

Nathan Rainey

Wicksburg

  

Brian Pittman

Brewbaker Tech

  

Susan Barnes

Elba - Administrative

  

NORTH-SOUTH BASEBALL ALL-STARS

 
    

NORTH ALL-STAR ROSTER

  

Player

School

Pos.

Ht.

Josh Bowerman

Mars Hill Bible

P

6'3

Elliott Bray

Hartselle

P

6'2

Ben Capps

Gordo

P

6'1

Eli Davenport

Ranburne

IF

5'10

Garrett Day

Randolph

OF

6'2

Austin Estes

Piedmont

OF

5'9

Davis Gillespie

Oak Mountain

P

6'2

Eli Gipson

Russellville

IF

6' 2

Pierce Hanna

Vestavia Hills

OF

5'10

Shermaine Hollis, Jr.

A. H. Parker

IF

6'1

Miguel Mitchell

Oxford

P

6'3

Austin Morris

Mortimer Jordan

P

6'4

Riley Quick

Hewitt-Trussville

P

6'5

Hayden Stancil

Cullman

P

5'11

William Steele

Hoover

C

6'0

McGwire Turner

Helena

IF

6'3

Alexander Wade

Madison Academy

OF

6'3

Whitt Winfield

Northridge

C

6'2

    

NORTH COACHES

   

Steve Renfroe

Briarwood Christian

  

Jay Mitchell

Mars Hill Bible

  

Keith Lucky

Saint James - Admin.

  
    

SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTER

  

Player

School

Pos.

Ht.

Ayden Amis

Andalusia

IF

5'9"

Justin Brunson

Baldwin County

OF

5'10

Ethan Cox

Opp

OF

5'9

Ben Easterling

Trinity Presbyterian

P

6'3"

Miller Hart

T. R. Miller

IF

6'1

Tucker Jackson

Houston Academy

P

6'0

Grant Jay

Mobile Christian

C

5'10

Charlie Keller

Mobile Christian

IF

6'2

Tucker Kilcrease

Brantley

IF

6'1

Patrick McGlon

Auburn

IF

6'3

Trevor Morris

G. W. Long

IF

5'11

Kyle Morrison

Wetumpka

P

5'11

Trevor Pope

Saraland

P

6'4

Thrasher Steed

Gulf Shores

P

6'3

Isaac Warrick

Alabama Christian

P

6'1

Jack Williams

Enterprise

IF

6'0

Colton Wood

Faith Academy

C

6'0

Slade Wood

Prattville

C

6'2

    
    

SOUTH COACHES

   
    

Kyle Hunter

Baldwin County

  

Zach Blatt

Opelika

  

Ken Whittle

Trinity Presbyterian - Admin.

 

Tweet me: https://twitter.com/ReporterDarius and https://twitter.com/TPI_Sports

Tags