The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association announced the North-South baseball and softball All-Star Teams Wednesday.
The 2022 rising seniors on the list only featured one Benjamin Russell player as Taylor Harris was named to the South All-Star roster.
“It’s such a blessing and truly a honor to be selected to play in the North-South All-Star game,”Harris said. “I can’t wait to play with and against some of the best players in the state. Being one of the first in many years from BRHS to be selected makes it a little extra special. I love my school and my community, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to represent them. I can’t say thank you enough to everyone who has helped me get here. Go Wildcats!”
2021 NORTH-SOUTH SOFTBALL TEAMS
NORTH ALL-STAR ROSTER
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
Camryn Bailey
Helena
P
5'6
Lexie Bennett
Scottsboro
OF
5'7
BG Braswell
Sumiton Christian
SS
5'4
Makalyn Kyser
Springville
C
5'6
Macey Ogle
John Carroll Catholic
P
5'9
Ella Pate
Thompson
OF
5'7
Ashley Phillips
Alexandria
IF
5'6
Ashlyn Potter
Hatton
OF
5'10
Larissa Preuitt
Hartselle
OF
5'8
Hannah Price
Rogers
P
5'5
Emmah Rolfe
Bob Jones
P
5'10
Emily Simon
Athens
P
5'9
Maia Townsend
Mortimer Jordan
OF
5'9
Linley Tubbs
Curry
IF
5'10
Riley Tyree
Hewitt-Trussville
IF
5'6
Riley Vaughn
Mars Hill Bible
P
Na
Carlie Wilkins
West Point
P
5' 5
Tessa Word
Plainview
P
5'11
NORTH COACHES
Mary Jane Hobbs
Elkmont
Rachel Ford
White Plains
Kent Chambers
Bob Jones - Administrative
SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTER
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
Aubrey Allen
Elmore County
P
5'5
Chloe Baynes
Tallassee
P
5'7
Kayden Dunn
Brantley
IF
5'10
Marlie Giles
Chilton County
IF
5'9
Catherine Henson
Beauregard
1B
5'4
Taylor Harris
Benjamin Russell
P
6'0
Alivia Haynes
Tallassee
SS
5'1
McKinnon Howard
Central, Phenix City
OF
5'5
Audrey Johnson
Fairhope
P
5'9
Jalia Lassiter
Flomaton
P
5'8
Alexis Milanowski
Houston Academy
P
5'7
Liz Nolan
Daphne
IF
5'1
Kailin Parker
Gulf Shores
IF
5'7
Emily Russell
LAMP
P
5' 7
Hannah Weishaar
Spanish Fort
C
5'6
Marisa West
Leroy
C
5'5
Ashton White
Wicksburg
IF
5'8
Kristen White
Central, Phenix City
OF
5'7
SOUTH COACHES
Nathan Rainey
Wicksburg
Brian Pittman
Brewbaker Tech
Susan Barnes
Elba - Administrative
NORTH-SOUTH BASEBALL ALL-STARS
NORTH ALL-STAR ROSTER
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
Josh Bowerman
Mars Hill Bible
P
6'3
Elliott Bray
Hartselle
P
6'2
Ben Capps
Gordo
P
6'1
Eli Davenport
Ranburne
IF
5'10
Garrett Day
Randolph
OF
6'2
Austin Estes
Piedmont
OF
5'9
Davis Gillespie
Oak Mountain
P
6'2
Eli Gipson
Russellville
IF
6' 2
Pierce Hanna
Vestavia Hills
OF
5'10
Shermaine Hollis, Jr.
A. H. Parker
IF
6'1
Miguel Mitchell
Oxford
P
6'3
Austin Morris
Mortimer Jordan
P
6'4
Riley Quick
Hewitt-Trussville
P
6'5
Hayden Stancil
Cullman
P
5'11
William Steele
Hoover
C
6'0
McGwire Turner
Helena
IF
6'3
Alexander Wade
Madison Academy
OF
6'3
Whitt Winfield
Northridge
C
6'2
NORTH COACHES
Steve Renfroe
Briarwood Christian
Jay Mitchell
Mars Hill Bible
Keith Lucky
Saint James - Admin.
SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTER
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
Ayden Amis
Andalusia
IF
5'9"
Justin Brunson
Baldwin County
OF
5'10
Ethan Cox
Opp
OF
5'9
Ben Easterling
Trinity Presbyterian
P
6'3"
Miller Hart
T. R. Miller
IF
6'1
Tucker Jackson
Houston Academy
P
6'0
Grant Jay
Mobile Christian
C
5'10
Charlie Keller
Mobile Christian
IF
6'2
Tucker Kilcrease
Brantley
IF
6'1
Patrick McGlon
Auburn
IF
6'3
Trevor Morris
G. W. Long
IF
5'11
Kyle Morrison
Wetumpka
P
5'11
Trevor Pope
Saraland
P
6'4
Thrasher Steed
Gulf Shores
P
6'3
Isaac Warrick
Alabama Christian
P
6'1
Jack Williams
Enterprise
IF
6'0
Colton Wood
Faith Academy
C
6'0
Slade Wood
Prattville
C
6'2
SOUTH COACHES
Kyle Hunter
Baldwin County
Zach Blatt
Opelika
Ken Whittle
Trinity Presbyterian - Admin.