Sports fanatics are going to have to wait at least a while longer for the return of high school sports in Alabama.
Although Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday an amended safer-at-home order, which goes into effect 5 p.m. Monday and will open gyms and other athletic facilities to 50% capacity, the order does not open public schools.
Per state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, all Alabama public school campuses will remain closed through at least June 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, all previous guidelines regarding AHSAA athletics, including but not limited to, summer workouts, private instruction, conditioning, team practices, team competition and tryouts, remain in effect until school facilities are opened.
This includes coaches not being allowed to work with their players either individually or in small groups and players not being allowed to use school athletic facilities and equipment.
The AHSAA is scheduled to meet with contingency committees regarding football, fall sports and summer activities next week to seek input from coaches and administrators on “best practices.” It hopes to develop plans for when school campuses and facilities are reopened.
Once schools are reopened and plans are in place, the AHSAA will communicate the information to member schools. Updates will be available as soon as they are made public on all Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s websites, and the AHSAA is urging everyone to continue to practice safety guidelines as directed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.