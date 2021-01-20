The the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the Board of Control approved the AHSAA’s “Return to Play Best Practices” recommended guidelines for spring sports Wednesday.
The meeting also found the Board of Control approving the Winter Sports Championship health and safety modifications due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The spring sports “return to play” recommendations span across boys and girls tennis, soccer, outdoor track, golf, baseball and softball.
For winter sports, the playoff modifications restrict venue attendance to 20 percent capacity with GoFan managing ticket limitations at each venue digitally.
The state basketball championships will begin Feb. 26 and will run through March 6. As the BJCC Legacy Arena is undergoing renovations, the state semifinals and finals will be played at one of two venues: Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex and UAB’s Bartow Arena.
The AHSAA State Wrestling Traditional Championships are moving to two weekends at three sites and the Super Sectional Wrestling Meets will be eliminated. The sites will be Garrett Coliseum (Class 1A/4A) and Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena (7A) on Feb. 12-13. The Class 5A/6A Championships will be at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center on Feb. 18-20. The Wrestling Duals finals will be played Friday, Jan. 22 at Bill Harris Arena with the Class 7A finals at noon, Class 5A/6A finals at 3 p.m., and Class 1A/4A finals at 6 p.m.
Check out the document from the AHSAA below
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese praised the Central Board for its leadership and commitment providing member schools direction in facing the challenges ahead. “The purpose of the ‘Return to Play Spring Sports’ document and the Winter Sports championship play modifications have always been to offer AHSAA member schools the best recommendations possible to provide more opportunities for student-athletes and schools to participate,” Savarese said.