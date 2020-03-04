Everyone knew the AHSAA was coming up on deciding its reclassifications and alignments for the winter sports, but what no one saw coming was the shakeup to wrestling.
Previously, wrestling has competed in three divisions — Class 7A, Class 6A and Class 1A-5A — but it announced Tuesday 6A and 5A would be merged into one division leaving 1A-4A as the third.
“My thoughts are probably like most wrestling coaches in 6A,” Benjamin Russell coach Michael Ransaw said. “(Class) 6A has always been the toughest division anyway and now you’re adding 30 or 40 teams in there. I just don’t really understand it.”
This also means the divisions are quite lopsided numbers wise. Class 1A-4A will now include 40 schools while 7A will have 26. But Class 5A-6A, meanwhile, will include 72 schools — more than the two other classifications combined.
In a released sent out by the AHSAA, it cited the domination Class 5A has had in 1A-5A in previous years. According to the release, eight of the top 10 teams at state in 2020 were 5A and 21 of the 28 individual wrestlers in championship bouts were from 5A, including 11 of 14 winners.
Overall, Ransaw was clearly displeased by the decision and said he thought it would have been better to make Class 5A its own classification.
“I think there are still a lot of questions, and I’ve talked to a lot of other coaches and we just don’t understand what their rationale was,” Ransaw said.
Ransaw also posed questions about potential playoff format.
Also Tuesday, the AHSAA announced its new areas for boys and girls basketball. Benjamin Russell will now compete with Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka in 6A Area 5 while Dadeville and Reeltown will be joined by Beulah in 3A Area 7.
Horseshoe Bend will have its work cut out for it alongside LaFayette, Lanett, Ranburne and Randolph County in 2A Area 7.
Central Coosa, B.B. Comer, Fayetteville and Vincent will make up 2A Area 8.