The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) is still new to the Esports world but it is making sure to stay on top of any of the changes and it will see more for the upcoming spring season. Last year, the AHSAA only included two games, Rocket League and League of Legends, but it is expanding more into some of the popular games in the sports genre.
As the Fall 2020 high school regular season winds down, PlayVS, who runs the AHSAA Esports league, announced what will be in store for spring, beginning with two new titles in FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21.
“We’re excited to offer not only two new titles, but to expand the way in which players can compete on our platform,” PlayVS said in the release. “Adding accessibility to allow anybody who wants it during COVID was one of our top priorities and, with that in mind, both titles will be played exclusively on (PlayStation 4) for high school.”
PlayVS included some quick details in its initial announcement to outline how these games would be played.
In FIFA, schools will put together a team of three top players to compete against other schools. One of each team’s three players will match up with a player from the opposing school to play in the game’s friendlies mode with all clubs and national teams available to use. The three 1v1 pairings will each play a best-of-three series. Once each series is complete, wins and losses will be tallied to determine a winner.
The competition in Madden will be very similar with the games being played in exhibition mode. Each series will also be determined by a best-of-three event.
“We’re excited to expand our title library and we’ve got plenty of good news to share about Spring 2021 in the coming weeks,” PlayVS stated. “Keep an eye out for more announcements, news, and big things coming. In the meantime, good luck in the Fall 2020 playoffs and, if you didn’t make it this season, enroll in Spring 2021.”