The Alpha Group Inc. finished its third annual leadership camp last weekend. The camp lasted for eight weeks and finished with a parents versus kids kickball game.
AGI is a nonprofit organization that offers the leadership camp free of charge to the public and lasts the majority of the summer months. The camp is designed to challenge children in the Tallapoosa County area mentally and physically.
“We are bringing an old-school mentality back to our community,” AGI owner James Carlisle said. “Social media is everywhere these days. We want parents and kids to play and connect with one another. It’s a bonding experience they will never forget.”
At the end of the eight-week camp, kids are awarded with a certificate of completion, a trophy and gifts from parents to reward them for their hard work and dedication to better their lives.
The camp lasts one hour and is held every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Each time the group meets, an opening prayer ensues then it’s off for physical activity. The kids exercise by doing pushups, sit-ups and an assortment of other workouts. After the children have built up a sweat, they gather in a circle and talk about things bothering them or other problems they would like to express.
“We want to let them have an outlet,” Carlisle said. “A lot of kids don’t have someone to talk to about their problems, so we listen to them.”
AGI president Delantus Young works closely with the kids as a mentor. His guidance has been a beaming light in these kids’ lives. Young was awarded the “Ronnie McDaniel Award” which is given to the AGI team member with outstanding dedication and relentless work ethic. McDaniel died almost two years ago; a close friend of the Carlisle’s, the award was created to honor his memory and keep his name alive amongst the community.
AGI was founded by James and Samantha Carlisle with a goal to help youth in the area reach their potential and equip themselves with the communication skills to help lead the community for years to come.
AGI thanked the community for its continued support as well as the kids and parents who participated.