The Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department has set up a kickball league at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex to give locals with a competitive and fun outlet.
The league will be split up into two divisions, competitive and non-competitive. The competitive league will consist of players who are taking the game seriously and want to take bragging rights home, while the non-competitive league will be available for those who want to have a more casual and fun experience.
Teams of 11 players or more can sign up for $100 by contacting Toby Thomas at toby.thomas@alexandercityal.gov or by calling 256-794-0972. The last day of registration is Friday Oct. 16.