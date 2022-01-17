The Parade at a celebration for the Alexander City 10u softball and 11u baseball teams, who won their respective State Championships, at Charles E. Bailey Sports Plex in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Another spring is rolling around, and with it baseball and softball season comes tumbling in.
With the high school batted-ball sport calendar kicking off in February, Alexander City youth not yet at the prep age will once again have a chance to compete against each other.
Alexander City Parks and Rec (ACPR) announced its registration dates for youth baseball and softball Friday.
The league is for ages 3 through 15 and features T-ball, coach pitch and fast pitch leagues depending on age level.
Cost of registration is $85, cash or check only. Players will be sized for a uniform, included in the registration cost, at signup.
Parents can bring their children to sign up at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex on one of the four dates designated by ACPR. Those times are Feb. 9 through 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Along with payment, a birth certificate is required at registration and masks are encouraged.
Late registration is available Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an increased price of $100.