T
he Alexander City Middle School has been adjusting to first-year coach Sheroderick Smith. Although it is Smith’s first year at ACMS, Smith has nearly two decades of coaching experience under his belt he has brought with him to help the middle school become a true feeder program for Benjamin Russell.
The Wildcat football season has been underway for a few weeks now and according to Smith, there is real promise for the future. Smith has players for only a year or two, so his time with these young men is limited; however, Smith is trying to make the most out of it by helping his team understand Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith’s spread offense and 3-3 stack defense, while also establishing discipline, in particular self-discipline.
“We are still growing the process of maturity,” Sheroderick Smith said. “Our kids aren’t bad kids, but they don’t always bring the maturity level that you want. Our focus has been establishing discipline on and off the field. We are trying to build the all-around athlete.”
The seventh-grade team is currently undefeated at 2-0 and has flashed signs of being a loaded class for the Wildcats for seasons to come. In those two games, the team has yet to give up a touchdown to opposing offenses.
The current freshman class at Benjamin Russell has two starters on the defensive side of the ball. Kevin Smith is always looking for the best all-around athletes to play despite age, giving the seventh-grade class incentive to work hard because being an upperclassman doesn’t give anyone a pass at Benjamin Russell.
The eighth grade has not gotten off to the same start as the seventh-graders at 0-2, but Smith said the players have shown promise and haven’t quit. If the opposing team does not have enough players to have separate games, the teams combine and play. ACMS has done this three times for a 1-2 record.
“We are trying to get this eighth-grade team as many reps as possible,” Smith said. “We’re doing our best to limit games where we mix up eighth and seventh grade because we want the eighth grade to get on the field as much as possible so they will be prepared as freshmen. We only have a year with them, but so far we have been pleased with the progression they’ve shown since the first week.”
Although Smith would love to win every game, his sole focus right now is to make life easier for Kevin Smith when the Wildcats move on to high school.
“Your record can have a blemish on it,” Smith said. “But once you decide you don’t want to get better is when things fall apart. We want to give coach Smith a complete and finished product not an athlete that he has to reteach.”
Smith also believes the sense of urgency is needed because every day the clock is ticking.
“We’re trying to get the energy up,” Smith said. “We need a little bit more excitement, more team camaraderie and more selflessness. For us it’s all about team and building a team.”