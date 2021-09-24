Alex City middle school football continued improving against Prattville Thursday but couldn’t quite notch its first win.
The Wildcats’ eighth-grade team fell to the Lions 13-6 in a low-scoring defensive battle, with Elijah Spivey, Michael Moten, Princeton McNeal, Lovell Kelly, Lajavious Calhoun and Brock Lawson the biggest factors in stopping Prattville’s attack.
“Our record is 0-3 but I know we’re improving,” Benjamin Russell coach Shundell Russaw said. “If we work a little harder as coaches and players we will overcome the mistakes and win some games. We have to also win in the classroom which helps produce a winning culture that can spread through our community.”
Penalties hindered Benjamin Russell’s efforts somewhat as it committed nine total in the game.
Part of this is due to inexperience. The Wildcats started three seventh graders on their eighth grade offensive line, with Spivey playing both ways despite being up a grade level.
Calhoun led the way on offense with nine carries for 82 yards. Quarterback Alijah Johnson picked up 62 yards on 11 carries and went 3-for-5 with 62 yards, one touchdown and one interception through the air.
Cedarion Morgan caught the lone scoring toss, a 23-yard strike that put the Wildcats on the scoreboard.
Benjamin Russell’s defense locked up the opposing passing attack, with Lawson leading the way at six tackles with no receptions allowed to receivers he covered.
“Lovell Kelly and Lajavious Clahoun kept Prattville from making any big plays through the air,” Russaw said. “The secondary played great. Brock Lawson is our lockdown cornerback.”
Their efforts weren’t quite enough, however. Still, Russaw is excited for the road ahead.
“I’m proud of my boys. They fought to the end,” Russaw said. “We’re getting better.”