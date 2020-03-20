Jason Abram, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, caught five bass weighing 17 pounds, 10 ounces Thursday to take control of the leaderboard after the second day of the Fishing League Worldwide Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit on Lake Martin. Abram’s two-day total of 10 bass weighing 29 pounds gives him a 1-pound, 9-ounce advantage heading into Day 3 of the four-day competition.
“I’m fishing mid-lake, running a pattern,” Abram said. “I was running and gunning. I hit around 30 stops (Thursday). I started out in the morning catching spotted bass; I probably caught around 30 of them and my limit weighed around 7 pounds. I had a key bite around 9 a.m. that clued me in and showed me something that I hadn’t seen all week. It was the first fish that I had caught like that and it was a good one.
“I ended up culling every one of those spots out and managed to bring one big spot and four largemouth to the scale.”
Abram, who is fishing in his 11th season as a professional in FLW’s top-level circuit, remained tight-lipped about the specific details of his pattern but he said he was fishing “really shallow” and throwing just two baits — both made by Reaction Innovations.
“I’m not sight-fishing like most of the guys are,” Abram said. “I need the sun, so the cloud cover being forecast tomorrow will probably hurt me significantly. I’ll catch some spots in the morning, and hopefully the sun will show its head. If not, I’ll have to scramble.”
Kevin Martin, of Crown City, Ohio, brought the largest bass of the day — a 6-pound, 1-ounce largemouth — to the scale Thursday to claim the day’s $500 Berkley Big Bass award.
The top 30 pros made the cut and will fish today on Lake Martin. The top 10 pros after today will advance to the final round Saturday.