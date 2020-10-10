Horseshoe Bend’s athletics program has seen its fair share of athletes come through, but none have been quite like senior volleyball player Karsen Kinman.
Kinman is a shining example of what it looks like to never give up. After three knee surgeries throughout her volleyball career, Kinman is still killing it on the court, racking up 47 kills, 41 serving aces, 39 digs and 192 assists in her final regular season with the Generals.
Kinman was a multisport athlete, until an injury her 10th-grade year changed everything. Kinman tore her ACL and was out for the remainder of her sophomore year. She made a full recovery and played her junior year, putting up good numbers on the season.
This year has been an up-and-down year for Kinman; she wanted to get back into other sports and decided she wanted to try out for cheerleading. Tryouts were going well until she tore her meniscus and had to have immediate surgery to repair it.
Kinman made a recovery, or so she thought. When she came back from surgery, Kinman went back to volleyball and once again tore her meniscus. Despite her injuries, Kinman fought back and has played great throughout the season, helping lead her team to a 28-4 record and heading into the playoffs with confidence.
“The biggest motivation was to get back and play my senior year,” Kinman said. “Sports is important to me and I wanted to get through all the therapy to get back and be able to play this year because this is my last year.”
Another reason Kinman came back was to compete for a state championship. Last season the Generals went on a 22-game winning streak and surpassed themselves this season by going 24-0 before losing their first game last weekend.
“We’ve been trying since freshman year to make it to state,” Kinman said. “That would be really cool to be able to make it that far and I feel we have a really good chance. Me and my mom have been looking at the bracket to see how the games would stack up. We feel we can beat anybody we go up against.”
Kinman has been playing volleyball since seventh grade and said she loves the sport because of all the friends and bonds she has made over the years, while also competing against top teams across Alabama.
Kinman said the team’s effort in the recent Generals’ tournament was one of her favorite memories of her volleyball career.
“Last weekend we went to Birmingham to compete in a tournament,” Kinman said. “The whole ride there I was thinking negative thoughts, saying we wouldn’t win; I just didn’t think we’d do good at all. But we got there and my teammates played some of the best volleyball I’ve ever seen from us. It got my head back in the game and made me proud of our team.”
Coach Julie Turner is always singing Kinman’s praise and uses Kinman’s determination to return as fuel for not only her team, but Turner herself.
“We are extremely proud of her,” Turner said. “It would have been easy for her to quit and lay down with three knee surgeries, but she felt her teammates are more important, so she came back out and continued to fight and she’s done well.”
Turner’s guidance has reached Kinman who said Turner has helped her with her mental toughness over the years.
“I used to let what other say affect me,” Kinman said. “I’m still working on blocking out the noise, but I’m trying to do better. (Turner) tells us not to listen and to just play our game and that has helped me.”
The hard work and effort Kinman has put in has not gone unnoticed with the senior winning the Reputation on the Line Award for the first week of October. The award is given to a student-athlete with high leadership qualities, a good skill set and hard work ethic, which describes Kinman on the court. Kinman was humbled by the award and appreciates the community noticing all the hard work she has had to put in to get where she is right now.
“It makes me feel good, especially after how hard I’ve worked to get back,” Kinman said. “It was difficult to get back and it makes me feel like I’m doing something right.”
After graduation, Kinman plans on attending Southern Union Community College to begin working on her degree in exercise science. After Southern Union, Kinman plans to attend Troy University, where her older sister is currently enrolled, to finish her degree and work toward her master’s degree.