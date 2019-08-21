An attitude adjustment was something Dadeville’s football team really needed a year ago.
The Tigers just didn’t show a lot of mental toughness. If one thing went wrong, it snowballed into many things going south.
So that’s been a major focus for Dadeville this offseason as it looks to make a return to the postseason after missing it for the last three years. The Tigers easily could’ve made it a year ago; five of their seven losses came by 10 points or fewer.
“We’ve addressed the fact that you can’t let one play define the whole game or the whole series and surely not your whole season,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “That’s kind of the way it went last year. We were good at times and something went wrong and it was like taking a needle and slowly letting the air out of the balloon. We have to quit that; we have to get back to where we used to be. When things went wrong, we corrected it.”
White, who is entering his 20th season at the helm of the Tigers, should feel good about the senior class, if nothing else. Dadeville returns a slew of starters at wide receiver and defensive back and also two solid players up front.
The offensive and defensive lines are going to tell a lot of the story this season. Although Josh Taylor just tore his ACL last week during a scrimmage and he was projected to be the starting running back, both Javuntae Holley and Christian Nelson got a good amount of carries as freshmen. As long as the line picks up the effort, the Tigers will look to be better on the ground than they were a year ago.
“We’re going to try to establish some type of running game hopefully but that’s yet to be seen,” White said. “Hopefully we can because that will help the passing and it’ll take pressure off the quarterback.”
Max McClendon returns as a three-year starter on the line and Jamauri Chislom will also play at right tackle this season after being a just a defensive lineman a year ago. Spencer Meadors and Jaheem Brown are just sophomores but they should also start on the offensive line.
“They’re going to have to protect the quarterback and they’ve gotta run block to get the running backs some positive yards,” White said. “They need to realize their job is dirty. It’s a dirty job but their bodies are built for it and that’s what they’re out there to do.”
Lane Smith will take over the quarterback job after the graduation of two-year starter Slade McCullers. Like McCullers, Smith will be expected to run the offense and he has plenty of weapons to choose from. Cooper Childers and Jamarion Wilkerson are both talented returning receivers; both will also start at defensive back.
“They bring a lot of game experience and athletic ability,” White said. “Being athletic in the back unit of your defense is always good. We don’t want any blown coverages; that’ll get you beat quick. Offensively, I want them to do their blocking like they’re supposed to and run their routes crisp, get open and catch the football.”
Dadeville made some changes defensively from the spring, but it has a lot of experience returning especially at linebacker. Seniors Alex Sims and Alex Walker will play outside linebacker and Owen Hartley, a junior, will take up the inside linebacker spot.
Sims will once again be the starting kicker.
“We still have a veteran kicker and punter,” White said. “He has a weapon for a leg and he’s gotten better punting and kicking. He can pretty much put it in the end zone but again, until somebody’s breathing down his neck, we don’t really know.”
That seems to be the theme for the Tigers. Although they look good now and have throughout the offseason, a lot of it will come down to execution especially with a tough Class 3A Region 3 schedule the docket.
“It all has to translate into a ballgame,” White said. “We look good when nobody’s doing anything against us but when it happens for real, how are we going to adjust to that? That’s the big unknown right now.”