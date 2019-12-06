With Reeltown being such a small community, many youngsters grow up looking forward to being a Rebel. The players under the lights on Friday nights are heroes in their eyes and with that comes a lot of responsibility, but there’s also a sense of exhilaration there for the boys who have finally made it.
“I grew up admiring the 1987 team (Reeltown’s first football team to win state),” current Rebel coach Matt Johnson said recently. “Then when I played, we made a little run in ’99 then we got there in 2000 and got beat. Then in 2001, we got there and won it. So then that ’09 team (that eventually won state) looked at us the same way I looked at the ’87 team. Now this team looks at the ’09 team like that. They hear the stories, so the excitement is there.”
Reeltown will look to win its fourth state championship in program history at 3 p.m. today when it takes on Fyffe in the AHSAA Class 2A title game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. And these current Rebels will be looking to build onto a storied legacy with three titles to its name.
Here’s a look back at the past Reeltown championships.
Rebels defeat Winston County, 9-7
The first title was brought home to Reeltown in 1987 when it brought down Winston County in a defensive showdown on Friday, Dec. 4.
Then, the Rebels were a near mirror of the Fyffe team they’ll face today. They had given up just 36 points up to that game under the direction of Duane Webster and they didn’t stop during that championship game. Wintston County took a lead with a second-quarter touchdown but the Yellow Jackets were held to under 200 total yards.
Reeltown did just enough to win as Tracy Holstick completed a 13-yard pass to Anthony McKenzie and Scott Meadows booted a 27-yard field goal to set the final score. All the scoring was done in the second quarter.
The victory capped off the Rebels’ first 15-0 season.
Domination the name of the game in ’01
Once a team gets to the state championship, it’s not expected it’ll blow anyone out. But Reeltown exceeded expectations in 2001 as it annihilated Notasulga, 46-6, for the Class 1A state championship on Thursday, Dec. 6.
Jackie O’Neal already had an impressive coaching resume with Reeltown at that point, but this was the first of his two state championships at the Rebel helm.
Rushing was — and is now — the bread and butter for Reeltown, and it racked up 310 yards on the ground against its rival in the title game. The Rebels earned 21 first downs, which then set a record for most first downs in a 1A Super Six game.
Much like the 2019 Reeltown team, the 2001 squad had all kinds of weapons. In the championship, Jacques Pyant rushed for three touchdowns, Joe Mack Hucherson added two and Ronnie Knight contributed another. L.A. O’Neal also found Pyant for a passing touchdown.
And much like the current team, those Rebels were followed well by their hometown crowd.
“Everywhere we go, our community has always followed us,” Jackie O’Neal said back in 2001.
Thrilling victory gives Rebels title in 2009
In what was arguably the most nail-biting of Reeltown’s championship wins, the Rebels earned a 16-8 victory over Clay County on Friday, Dec. 4, 2009.
Like Fyffe, Clay County was then a 2A powerhouse, having won championships in 1994, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2002 and 2005. But now-Hall of Fame coach Danny Horn, who will coach for a 5A championship tonight with Clay Central, had departed for Benjamin Russell, and the doors were open for the Rebels.
And they took advantage.
Tied 8-8 with less than four minutes to go, Clay County muffed a punt which gave the Rebels the ball at the Panthers 15-yard line. Ki-Shawn Powell then barreled in for a touchdown and quarterback Milton Chambliss bullied in the two-point conversion with 1:29 remaining.
Always a defensive-minded squad, Reeltown forced a fumble on the Panthers’ ensuing play and Shaquille Roberson jumped on to ice the game.
“I can’t even explain the feeling I had when I picked up the ball at the end of the game,” Roberson said in 2009. “I knew we had won. I loved playing on this field. It was a great experience for us. To win it all … I will never forget this day, especially the way we did it. It was amazing.”
Similarities everywhere
There are a lot of comparisons to be drawn between Reeltown’s past championships and the one it’ll try to win today. Whether it’s the fact the Rebels like to run the ball or the idea they’re not afraid to go for a clutch two-point conversion — like they proved last week in overtime against Leroy — Reeltown is clearly full of tradition.
But if one thing’s more obvious than anything else, it’s the fact Reeltown is what Reeltown is.
“At this stage of the game, if you have to make wholesale changes at halftime, you’re probably going to get your butt kicked anyway,” O’Neal said in 2001. “You have to be able to execute what you did all year that got you here.”
On Wednesday night, nearly 18 years to the date after O’Neal uttered those words, Johnson echoed the exact same sentiments.
“We can’t let some huge challenge and all this hype that the opponent has, we can’t let that dictate how we play,” Johnson said. “We gotta come out and we’re going to play our game. We’re going to play our offense and our defense; you don’t get to this point right here by changing things.”