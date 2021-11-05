Turkey hunting is Landon Cotney’s favorite pastime.
He enjoys the strategy of it. Learning the behavior of the animal. Waiting by the perfect tree or undergrowth for his prey to walk by. Stalking the bird before taking it down.
Every Saturday in the fall, he goes for a different kind of tactical hunt. His gear for this excursion is shoulder pads and a Huntingdon College uniform.
The former Benjamin Russell standout and current star quarterback for the Montgomery-based university leads the Hawks in both passing and rushing this season, using his athletic skill set and intelligent nature to pick apart defenses.
And he could be leading Huntingdon to a USA South Conference title.
“He’s a great kid. I’m thankful that he’s here,” Huntingdon football coach Mike Turk said. “He’s been a huge difference-maker for us.”
Cotney’s days at Benjamin Russell marked the last time the Wildcats posted a winning record.
He threw for 1,512 yards and completed 53 percent of his passes as a senior, 500 more yards than the team as a whole rushed for.
Toughness and a cerebral nature are what drew Turk to Cotney during his recruitment.
“I had an opportunity to go watch him play against Wetumpka,” Turk said. “Wetumpka had a better football team that night, but when I watched him compete, somewhat short-handed, it was clear that he was the right kind of guy. The kind of guy I want on my team. He’s gonna give you what he’s got every time he goes out there, and the other guys are going to respond to that.”
Cotney ran for only 166 yards across 11 games that year as Benjamin Russell’s team averaged a meager 2.8 per carry on the ground.
In 12 games for Huntingdon since winning the starting quarterback job in the spring of 2021, he’s already amassed 1,088 yards rushing.
That evolution is a credit to the system around him, Cotney said.
“That’s one of the main reasons I came here,” Cotney said. “I came on a visit and knew this place was going to be special. I knew I was going to be around the right coaches to make me a better player. I really bought into the program and trusted my coaches, trusted what we do here.”
Turk sees it as more of a trait Cotney always possessed, one he and his staff saw on film — he just had to be placed in a scheme that brought his athleticism to the forefront.
“I don’t think anybody around here knew just how fast he was,” Turk said. “I don’t know if knew how fast he was. But it became clear during his freshman year, his first fall with us in young guy work after practice, watching him compete, that we probably needed to gear some things in that direction.
“He’s not a very big guy, but his lower body strength is exceptional. I can’t tell you how many times he’s gotten into somebody, and it looks like they should have the upper hand, he ends up moving them the other way for a couple extra yards. And that can be demoralizing to a defense.”
Of course, while speed and power can add an extra spark to the gameplay of a quarterback, it’s fairly far down on the list of skills required to be good at the position.
That’s where Cotney’s strategy-oriented thought processes pay dividends. Managing Huntingdon’s spread scheme takes a great deal of study and an ability to adjust on the fly. On classic zone read and other option run concepts, Cotney has to know when to give and when to keep.
On pass plays, he needs to know which receiver he’s looking to first, second and third, and which keys from the defense tell him to move through those progressions. That’s if he and his offensive line communicated the right protection pre-snap so he has time to throw the ball.
These are just a few of the many responsibilities the modern college quarterback has.
“The quarterback, in this day and age of college football, has more on him responsibility-wise than literally ever,” Turk said. “That in and of itself can be very overwhelming for a guy. He’s handled it very well. He’s a very competitive guy. It matters to him, and whether it’s on Tuesday afternoon or Saturday during a game, he wants the play to develop the way it’s supposed to equally as badly.”
After gaining a full understanding of Huntingdon’s playbook, Cotney turned his attention to its opponents this past offseason.
He’s getting better at diagnosing coverages, he said, which is reflected in a five percent jump in his completion percentage from last year to this one.
“Just understanding defenses,” Cotney said. “Taking steps, understanding all the details of a defense when it comes to coverages and fronts and all that stuff.”
His leadership skills have been on a skyward trajectory too, another important attribute for the position. Turk added that his toughness helps inspire confidence from teammates, that he can take so many hits at the quarterback position.
Cotney was voted a team captain ahead of this season.
“A leader, my definition would be someone who leads by example,” Cotney said. “Not always a vocal guy. Someone who always brings others up with them, makes everybody better around them.”
Cotney has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 767 rushing yards and an incredible 14 scores on the ground in 2021.
The Hawks opened the season with a pair of nonconference losses before the gunslinger guided them on a six-game winning streak in conference play, one that is still ongoing.
The only team in the USA South within a game of that 6-0 conference record is Methodist, who Huntingdon beat 48-21 Oct. 2. Cotney put up 305 all-purpose yards with five total touchdowns in that contest.
With a victory over 3-5 Maryville this week, Huntingdon would clinch its conference championship.
“We’re sitting pretty good right now,” Cotney said. “Obviously we want to focus on this game, this week. We know what’s at stake, it’s a big game. But we want to win this one because it’s the next one.”
Cotney and the Hawks will remain on the hunt.
Should the Hawks clinch this week or next, they’d receive an automatic bid to the NCAA D-III college football playoffs, a 32-team bracket with champions from 27 conferences and five at-large bids.