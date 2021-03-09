Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Dadeville's Alisa Sizemore (2) slides to second during an AHSAA softball game between the Reeltown Rebels and the Dadeville Tigers at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Ala on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Dadeville's Jakayla Tinsley (13) hits during an AHSAA softball game between the Reeltown Rebels and the Dadeville Tigers at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Ala on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Dadeville's Jakayla Tinsley (13) fields during an AHSAA softball game between the Reeltown Rebels and the Dadeville Tigers at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Ala on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Dadeville's Alisa Sizemore (2) slides to second during an AHSAA softball game between the Reeltown Rebels and the Dadeville Tigers at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Ala on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Dadeville's Aliza Sizemore (2) slides to home during an AHSAA softball game between the Reeltown Rebels and the Dadeville Tigers at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Ala on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Dadeville's Jaidyn Gossett (17) bats during an AHSAA softball game between the Reeltown Rebels and the Dadeville Tigers at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Ala on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Dadville's Jasmine Morgan (7) runs for second during an AHSAA softball game between the Reeltown Rebels and the Dadeville Tigers at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Ala on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Reeltown's Bella Studdard (10) is called safe at home during an AHSAA softball game between the Reeltown Rebels and the Dadeville Tigers at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Ala on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Dadeville's Tori Giles (12) bats during an AHSAA softball game between the Reeltown Rebels and the Dadeville Tigers at Reeltown High School in Notasulga, Ala on Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur
The Tigers scored two runs in the second inning to chip into the deficit but the Rebels managed to get one back in the bottom of the second inning. Down 7-2, the Tigers put two more on the board in the third inning and life was beginning to move in their direction.
The momentum the Rebels had in the first inning tapered off in the bottom of the third inning where they only managed another run but the Tigers were rolling.
In the fourth inning, 11 total runs scored but it was Dadeville’s eight that propelled them to the 12-8 lead.
In that half inning alone, the Tigers blasted a three-run home run as Tamiyah Stowes flew a screamer out to center field to kick start the scoring. Reeltown loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but a strikeout ended their rally despite McKenzie Gibson’s RBI double and Isabella Studdard’s RBI single.
The Tigers struck again in the top of the fifth inning. The precarious 12-11 lead wasn’t enough but the Tigers extended the lead out just enough. Five runs crossed the plate before the inning was ended on the base paths by a bad call.
The 17-11 lead wasn’t enough still for either side. The Rebels managed to score three runs in the bottom half of the inning but just like the inning before, the runners were stranded after their one-out magic ran out.
First, a strikeout kept the runners on base and then an untimely fielder’s choice sent the Rebels back to the dugout in another bases-loaded whiff.
Zoe Veres kicked off the sixth inning with a screaming home run to start the Tigers off and the runs came soon after. Dadeville added four more runs and pulled ahead seven-runs.
Reeltown’s scoring in the bottom of the sixth came just shy once again despite finding a few gaps and a couple of costly Dadeville errors but the gap remained at five runs.
In the seventh inning, the Tigers didn’t score a run leaving their defense to hold the 22-17 lead.
A single, a hit batter and two outs led to the inning looking bleak.
Another single from the Rebels loaded the bases but the Rebels cashed in with two runs from Studdard doubling to left. An error scored the Rebels’ third run of the inning but that’s where their scoring would end. A fielder’s choice to short ended the game.
Stowes went 2-for-5 at the plate and drove in six runs with a home run, while pitcher Grace McCary drove in three runs of her own. Veres accounted for the second home run.
Reeltown’s Studdard drove in six runs for the Reeltown Rebels with McKenzie Gibson accounting for three RBIs as well.
Overall, the Rebels left 16 runners on base throughout the game as well.