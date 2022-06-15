The 2022 softball season has come to an end, and plenty of success and milestones were seen this season. Nine players were selected to be on the All-Outlook first team, while nine more were added to the second team.
The team is headlined by Player of the Year Taylor Harris, who shined in at the plate, in the circle and in the countless positions she played for Benjamin Russell this season.
The All-Outlook Coach of the Year is Benjamin Russell’s Jessica Johnson, whose team won four postseason games and pulled off a huge upset over Wetumpka in the regional tournament to keep their season alive.
The All-County teams, in alphabetical order, are as follows:
FIRST TEAM
Rinaysha Brown, Reeltown OF
Brown proved to be an excellent hitter for Reeltown this year as she hit .406 and added a .459 on base percentage. She was stellar at driving in runs as well as she added 25 RBIs to go with her four home runs.
Ashley Flurry, Reeltown INF
Flurry turned in the highest batting average of anyone in the area. She hit .459 during her junior season, and she turned in a .535 on base percentage. She added four home runs and 28 RBIs for the Rebels.
Taylor Harris, Benjamin Russell P/UTIL
Harris has been one of the area’s best players for the last six seasons, and the Samford signee continued to prove that this season. She hit .377 with 13 extra base hits and eight stolen bases, while she had a 2.35 ERA with 134 strikeouts in the circle. She is the Outlook’s Player of the Year.
Leah Leonard, Benjamin Russell INF
Leonard had one of the best hitting seasons of anyone in the county, and she was a terror on the base paths for opposing teams. She hit .411 with 10 triples and four home runs while adding 15 stolen bases. She was also stellar in the hot corner as she played nearly flawless defense at third base all season.
Tess McKinley, Dadeville INF
McKinley, who mostly played second base, was one of Dadeville’s leading hitters this year. She finished the year with a .333 batting average with 26 hits, three doubles and 11 RBIs.
Brooke Milner, Horseshoe Bend 1B/P
Milner, who is signed to play at Central Alabama CC, shined as a dual-threat player this year. She hit .411 with a .517 on base percentage with four home runs, and she added a 3.75 ERA with 90 strikeouts in the circle.
Brynli Mitchell, Central Coosa OF
Mitchell finished her career with an impressive senior campaign. The outfielder hit .375 while slugging .606. She was hit by pitch eight times, and only struck out five times all year. On base, she stole 12 bases.
Tamiyah Stowes, Dadeville OF
Stowes was the leading hitter for the Tigers this year. She finished the season with an impressive .438 batting average with 32 hits, seven doubles, three triples, one home run and 25 RBIs. She showed off her speed both in the outfield and on the base paths by stealing 21 bases.
Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend INF/OF
Taylor, who played shortstop and outfield this year, turned in a stellar sophomore season. She hit .436 to lead the team, and she added 26 stolen bases when she got on base. She also shined in the field, and had a .865 fielding percentage at shortstop.
SECOND TEAM
Lacy Foy, Reeltown OF
Kenzie Gibson, Reeltown UTIL
Natori Giles, Dadeville OF
Jaiydn Gossett, Dadeville C
Brynlee Hawthorne, Central Coosa P
Lily Moss, Horseshoe Bend INF/P
Ryann Ruffin, Benjamin Russell UTIL/P
Emma Tapley, Benjamin Russell C/1B
Kennedy Templeton, Horseshoe Bend C/INF