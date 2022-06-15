Taylor Harris’ career at Benjamin Russell may be over, but the star softball player gave the Wildcats everything she could give for the last six seasons.
Harris, who has played seemingly every single position on the diamond for Benjamin Russell this year and the last six years, wrapped up her high school career in May.
The Samford signee had a stellar senior season where she excelled in all facets of the game. She served as the team’s primary pitcher and had a 2.35 earned run average and recorded 134 strikeouts in 124.2 innings.
At the plate, she hit .377 with 11 doubles and two home runs. She struck out only six times the entire season and when she got on base, she was a threat as well with eight stolen bases.
For her success this year, Harris has been named the 2022 All-Outlook Softball Player of the Year.
“I knew this season was going to be a special one,” Harris said. “Everyone wants to make their last one their best one. I wanted to leave everything on the field and I didn’t want to have any regrets. I think I did just that. I left everything on the field this year or the past six years. I just went into the season knowing I had to be a leader. I went into every game like it was my last. I gave everything that I had and that brought success for me.”
Harris has served as one of the team’s primary pitchers for basically her entire career, but she had to take on a new role this year. After a few injuries plagued the team early, she was asked to adapt what she could do for the team.
So when she wasn’t pitching, she played everywhere for the Wildcats. That primarily placed her at second base, but she also played innings at first base, third base, shortstop and anywhere in the outfield.
So Harris, who already was the first person to arrive and last to leave practice, had to learn how to play more positions. So she put in more work than ever. But it paid off as she was able to play different roles and help her team however needed.
“I had never played middle infield before and had to seriously take on the role of second base most of the season,” Harris said. “That was something new for me that I had to learn. I had to take practice even more seriously because I was learning a new position. It worked out. I had so much fun playing all over the field. It was fun being able to do it all for my teammates. It was never about me. It was just about playing where the team needed me to.”
While she played every different role needed for the Wildcats this year, the two main aspects of her game stayed as consistent as ever.
She was consistently a tough pitcher to score runs on, and hardly gave up earned run in any game, and she continued to be one of the toughest outs in the state when she came up to bat.
Her .377 batting average ranked second on the team behind junior Leah Leonard, who hit in front of Harris and was the team’s main RBI threat.
Harris had her own role, and that was to always put the ball in play and to drive in what was left after Leonard hit. One of the most impressive things that Harris did this year was only strike out six times over the entire course of the season.
Benjamin Russell faced some very impressive pitchers this year, and she still ended up with over double the amount of extra base hits than strikeouts.
“She sees the ball extremely well,” head coach Jessica Johnson said. “I don’t know if it’s because she can take that pitcher mentality into the box and go from there. She doesn’t always square everything up the way she wants to and she’s hard on herself, but she sees the ball so well. That’s one of those stats that go under the radar. In a whole season, she only struck out six times with well over 100 at bats. That’s crazy. It’s an impressive stat.”