If one thing was true about the Benjamin Russell softball team this season, it’s that the Wildcats peaked at the exact right time.
Benjamin Russell’s softball team finished the 2022 softball season with a 18-15-1 overall record, their first winning record since the 2018 season. The Wildcats went 1-3 in AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 play, but hit their stride when the postseason came.
After losing 9 of their last 12 games in the regular season, coach Jessica Johnson sat her team down and did some soul searching.
Her team responded from that with four postseason wins, including two regional wins and a massive elimination game win over Wetumpka in the regional tournament.
Because of the success Benjamin Russell had in the postseason, Johnson has been named the 2022 All-Outlook Softball Coach of the Year.
“This was a very special group,” Johnson said. “We had a great group of seniors and we had a great team. For the most part, our team chemistry and everything was always what it needed to be. We did go through a rough patch in the middle of the season after spring break, but we did some soul searching and had a few team meetings. It ended up paying off and they peaked when they needed to and played well at the end of the year.”
Benjamin Russell started its season off by winning 13 of their first 15 games, and Johnson knew her team was talented. They then lost nine of their next 12, and tied one, to give themselves a 15-11-1 overall record at the end of the regular season.
They also started area play with an 0-3 record, losing twice to Wetumpka and once to Stanhope Elmore, but they bounced back and won the second area game against Stanhope Elmore.
They entered the area tournament as one of the two bottom seeds, and needed two wins to keep their season going. They beat Stanhope Elmore in the first round, 6-5, in extra innings, then won again to clinch a regional berth the next day.
In the regionals, the Wildcats lost their opener and went to the loser’s bracket. They then beat McAdory, 4-1, to advance to face area opponent Wetumpka for the fifth time this season. They had lost the previous four, but something was different about the fifth game.
Benjamin Russell and Wetumpka played the most exciting game of the regional tournament, and the Wildcats ended up winning the game, 7-4, in 11 innings. It was their first win against Wetumpka since 2018.
The Wildcats then gave Calera all it wanted in the next elimination game, but came up just short as their season came to an end.
“At the end of the day, when it was in their face and it was either figuring it out or the year was going to be over, it started to click,” Johnson said. “We played better the more pressure we were under. I think this was one of my favorite seasons. That Wetumpka game at regionals is one game that people aren’t going to forget anytime soon. Our girls just never gave up. If you had to pinpoint a game to tell what this team was about, it was that game. They found a way to get it done.”
This was the best season Johnson and the Wildcats have had in the past few seasons. In 2019 and 2020, the Wildcats finished dead even with records of 19-19 and 9-9. Last season, they had a losing record of 16-18-1 and won only one game in the regional tournament.
This year, she saw her team continue to grow. They went through adversity this year. They had some major injuries plague the team early in the season, then they had their rough post Spring Break stretch of games.
But despite losing three of their four area games and facing elimination multiple times, Johnson’s squad kept winning with their backs against the walls. They suited up and gave all they could to the program, and gave the team its first winning record in half a decade.
“I think that its just that we are getting back to having our own identity as a team and a program,” Johnson said of the improvement. “That changes from year to year with new players, but our team philosophy will always be the same and we preach it to the girls all the time. We put God first in everything we do. We respect everything about the game. The game, themselves, their parents, the coaches and the other team. They had that respect for every aspect of the game.”