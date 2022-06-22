Jaxon Hay may have only been a sophomore this season, but the Benjamin Russell star pitcher had a veteran approach in all facets of his game.
Hay, who has started on the varsity squad for a few years now, had a stellar sophomore season both on the mound and at the plate for the Benjamin Russell Wildcats this year.
He finished with a .313 batting average and eight doubles, and he led the pitching staff in wins (5) and earned run average (1.13). He allowed just eight earned runs in 50.1 innings pitched and he had 65 strikeouts compared to only 17 walks this year.
For his play both on the mound and at the plate, Hay has been named the 2022 All-Outlook Baseball Player of the Year.
“I definitely saw some improvement this year from last year,” Hay said. “I worked really hard to get to the point where I could be a better hitter and pitcher. I feel like I just needed to get base hits when I needed to instead of swinging for the fences and I just wanted to help the team anyway I could.”
Hay’s batting average wasn’t always at the top this season. He had a slow start to the season, and didn’t start hitting the way he wanted to until right around the midway point of the season.
He knew he was struggling, so he sat down and started focusing on hitting the ball to every part of the field. He spent countless hours in the cage and put a certain emphasis on hitting outside pitches so he could utilized the whole field instead of pulling the ball.
He wanted to cut down on his strikeouts, and he wanted to just get base hits. So he started focusing on simple base hits instead of trying to hit home runs. He wanted to provide base runners for the team, and if the extra base hits came in the process, he’d take them.
“Probably the last half of the season, he started hitting the ball really well,” coach Richy Brooks said. “He struggled a little bit out of the gate so his numbers were down early, but once he got rolling he had a great year. He took advantage of the whole field. He was trying to do too much early. He got stronger in the offseason, and I think he was trying to do too much with that new strength. Once he embraced hitting the ball wherever they were pitching him, he became a much better hitter for us.”
When he wasn’t playing his utility role at shortstop or anywhere the team needed him, he was taking the mound in some of the biggest games of the year.
Hay pitched 12 games this season, and he started seven of those games. He had a team best 5-2 record on the mound, and opposing teams couldn’t do much against him when he was on the mound.
He isn’t an overpowering pitcher, usually sitting 84-86 miles per hour with his fastball. But he got ahead in counts and was able to use his off speed pitches, mostly a curveball and changeup, effectively to keep hitters off balanced.
He pitched some of the biggest games of the year for the Wildcats, including both area series against Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore. He pitched well against both teams, but his best start came in the area finale in a game against Stanhope Elmore.
Benjamin Russell’s playoff hopes had already diminished by that point, but Hay still took the mound to face off against the Mustangs. In that game, he shut down Stanhope Elmore and held them to only four hits and one unearned run while striking out six batters.
Even more impressive is the fact that he did it in under 100 pitches. Benjamin Russell won that game, 2-1, and ended Stanhope’s chances at winning the area championship with the loss.
“Coming into that game, I was kind of nervous knowing it was our last area game and we really needed to win,” Hay said. “I just went out there and played my best. I was trying to win and trying to keep their runs down to a minimum.”