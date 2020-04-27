Despite the NJCAA season being cut short, golf organizations around the country still wanted to give honors to players based on what they had already accomplished.
It worked out well for a pair of Central Alabama Community College golfers, who were named PING All-Americans earlier this week.
Jack Goldasich, who is heading to Alabama next season, earned a spot on the NJCAA Division I second team while Keith Watkins, who is a freshman at CACC, was named an honorable mention.
The District 4 committee also named an all-district team recently, which Goldasich and Watkins both had spots on along with Dylan Moncus (Benjamin Russell) and Jarod Edwards. CACC coach Dave Jennings was also named the all-district coach of the year.
Jennings felt if the season had’ve been completed, Moncus and Edwards also could’ve easily been named All-Americans but tournament wins for Goldasich and Watkins likely set them apart by the selection committee.
Goldasich already had a name for himself as he was the reigning state amateur champion through the Alabama Golf Association and Jennings was excited to see what Goldasich could’ve accomplished at CACC.
“Jack is probably the longest driver of a golf ball at a junior college right now,” Jennings said. “It’s such a shame that we couldn’t finish up this year. We were going to play nationals out in Odessa, Texas, and that’s a little thinner air. I was really anxious to see how far he could drive it out there. He already hits it like stupid far so it would be extremely far there.”
Although Goldasich won’t get an opportunity to compete for an NJCAA national championship, Jennings is hopeful about Watkins’ chances upon his return to the Trojans especially after his freshman year.
“Keith has come an extremely long way,” Jennings said. “Keith is a hardworking young athlete and had a few good golf tournaments here. Keith is a heckuva competitor and I’m extremely excited to see how he does this coming year.”
Because CACC didn’t get a chance to try to repeat as Division I national champions, Jennings said it’s even more special for his players to be named All-American this year. He also knows that’s something they can take with them into their futures even outside of golf.
“This will be something that they will always remember from being at CACC,” Jennings said. “You gotta imagine as they’re creating a resume for work. If you have All-American anything, that resume all of a sudden goes into a different stack than the others. No one can take that away from them. They’ve gone over and above as far as their work ethic and I’m excited for them.”