Two city councils cast split votes over the promotion of tourism this week (though one concerned a $1,000, and the other concerned tens of thousands).
In Dadeville, the city council was divided 2-2 over a request from the chamber of commerce for $1,000 to market an upcoming chili cook-off. The request, originally made at a prior meeting, had gotten side-tracked by a liquor law debate. Dadeville Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman cast the tie-breaking vote against the $1,000.
Meanwhile, in Alexander City, a proposed merger of two local agencies — Tallapoosa County Tourism and Lake Martin Tourism Authority — died at a city council meeting Monday in another split vote, 3-3. Unlike Goodman, Alex City mayor Woody Baird does not have a tie-breaking vote, meaning the decision must default to "no."
Bullet points
• One decade after Russell Corp. left for good, 25 textile jobs are returning to Tallapoosa County. Cushion Source, a Montgomery company, announced a new plant in New Site Wednesday.
• East central Alabama's ICU capacity is at -4 percent, the Alabama Hospital Association Announced Wednesday, with 2,922 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.
• Former Central Coosa basketball guard Xavier Moon completed his 30-day stint with the Los Angeles Clippers with a trip to Madison Square Garden Sunday. Moon saw action in six games with the NBA team, averaging 5.5 points per contest. He returned to the G-League Monday to continue his season with the Agua Caliente Clippers.