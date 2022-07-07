We are sorry to report that Alabama has joined an increasing number of states banning the Zuck Buck

It seems Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg made some non-profit donations many feel will unfairly affect elections.

The Zuck Buck is a name reportedly given by employees to a possible in development digital currency by Meta, Facebook's parent company. The name also refers to a cryptocurrency by the same name made to mock Meta's previous attempts to create a successful cryptocurrency. 

Alabama House Bill 194 prohibits public officials overseeing elections “from soliciting, accepting or using certain donations from an individual or nongovernmental entity for the purpose of funding certain election-related expenses.”

• Alabama is not only home to the 2022 World Games, but also home to a few of its competitors. The 2022 World Games, hosted in Birmingham from July 7-17, feature 34 multi-disciplinary sports, from gymnastics to billiards. Of those 34 sports, athletes with ties to the state are competing in four: softball, sumo, waterski trick and Ju-Jitsu, University of Alabama’s very own Montana Fouts and Haylie McCleney will compete in softball for Team USA.

• Alexander City Schools received over 400 survey results in the search for a permanent superintendent for the district. Alexander City Schools officially launched the search for the position earlier this month after appointing Dr. Beverly Price as an interim superintendent in April.

Lila Forbus, owner of Lila’s Engraving in Alexander City, is retiring after nearly 33 years in business. Forbus opened her doors for the last time on Thursday, June 30, bringing a flush of memories over the life-long Alexander City resident. Forbus received a special send-off as part of her retirement with a special dinner alongside her friends at Castelluccio Fine Italian Dining on Thursday.

