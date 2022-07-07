We are sorry to report that Alabama has joined an increasing number of states banning the Zuck Buck.
It seems Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg made some non-profit donations many feel will unfairly affect elections.
The Zuck Buck is a name reportedly given by employees to a possible in development digital currency by Meta, Facebook's parent company. The name also refers to a cryptocurrency by the same name made to mock Meta's previous attempts to create a successful cryptocurrency.
Alabama House Bill 194 prohibits public officials overseeing elections “from soliciting, accepting or using certain donations from an individual or nongovernmental entity for the purpose of funding certain election-related expenses.”
• Alabama is not only home to the 2022 World Games, but also home to a few of its competitors. The 2022 World Games, hosted in Birmingham from July 7-17, feature 34 multi-disciplinary sports, from gymnastics to billiards. Of those 34 sports, athletes with ties to the state are competing in four: softball, sumo, waterski trick and Ju-Jitsu, University of Alabama’s very own Montana Fouts and Haylie McCleney will compete in softball for Team USA.
• Lila Forbus, owner of Lila’s Engraving in Alexander City, is retiring after nearly 33 years in business. Forbus opened her doors for the last time on Thursday, June 30, bringing a flush of memories over the life-long Alexander City resident. Forbus received a special send-off as part of her retirement with a special dinner alongside her friends at Castelluccio Fine Italian Dining on Thursday.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values between 105 and 108.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
