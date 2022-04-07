Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
Superintendent Ray Porter and Tallapoosa County Schools officials announced that they will be cutting down two iconic trees at Reeltown Elementary School following a startling discovery in one of the trees.
While attending the school’s pre-K drawing earlier this month, Porter said a large corn snake crawled out of an oak tree in front of the school's band room, a discovery rivalling Dadeville High School's infamous bat infestation.
“This [snake] was as big as my arm when I went down and saw it crawling. I haven’t seen a corn snake in many years,” Porter said as he recounted the incident to the Tallapoosa County Board of Education on Tuesday.
In response, Porter requested that the school district’s facilities management supervisor Dwayne Johnson pour gasoline into the tree to hopefully draw the animal out. Upon further inspection by ladder, the school's maintenance team also learned that the tree itself has become hollowed out, and is at risk of falling.
Due to this course of events, Porter said that the iconic trees would need to be eventually cut down.
• Benjamin Russell will start its first area series against Wetumpka Thursday after rescheduling twice due to rain Tuesday and Wednesday. The best-of-three set, along with next week's series against Stanhope Elmore, will determine the Wildcats' playoff standing.
• Montgomery nonprofit VOICES for Alabama's Children ranked Tallapoosa County 60th out of 67 Alabama counties for child wellbeing in its latest report, based on a number of health, education, safety and economic security metrics. Tallapoosa County's 2021 ranking is unchanged from last year's.