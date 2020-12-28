Russell Medical and Cindy Trimble are separating after 41 years.
Trimble has been employed by Russell Medical and is retiring after more than four decades of employment and she already has a plan mapped out for retirement.
“I will be quilting, camping, babysitting — occasionally the great-grands,” Trimble said. “I got three but have one that is 2-months old so I’m going to keep her some, at least that is what I have been instructed.”
Trimble spent her entire career at Russell Medical in the information technology department and she has seen tremendous amounts of change.
“Oh my gosh, a lot has changed,” Trimble said. “When I came to work here, there was not any such thing as a PC. I mean we had punch cards when I started. It was data processing and then it changed names. I’ve seen a world of change. It has gone from punch cards to being able to work virtual.”
A small celebration was held at Russell Medical to honor Trimble. Trimble said she has made many of her life long-friends at Russell Medical.
“There have been a lot of friends,” Trimble said. “I’ll miss them, but I’ll visit when I can.”
Trimble and her husband are natives of Alexander City and both were born at the old Russell Hospital on Lee Street. Stanley said his wife has her own ideas for retirement.
“She is going to do whatever she wants to do,” Stanley said. “It is what she does anyway. Nothing will change for her beyond work.”
Cindy said she has a list of honey-do things around the house for Stanley.
“I don’t need the list,” Stanley said. “I get reminded daily.”
Cindy said she will take the job of keeping Stanley on task.
“She is giving me enough supervision now,” Stanley said. “I don’t need no more. I’m going back to work part time.”
Cindy said, “He told me that is what he was going to do and he did.”