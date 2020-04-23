A Tallapoosa County staple for more than a decade is opening soon in Alexander City.
Renfroe’s Market has been operating as a grocery store in Dadeville since 2008 and is bringing its customer based-approach to shopping in Alexander City.
“We are going to bring the majority of what people know and love about the Dadeville store to Alexander City,” Rob Renfroe said. “Customers can expect butchers on staff daily, fresh perishable departments, craft beer, bag and carry-out service and an overall desire from our employees to give the community the best customer service experience possible.”
Renfroe’s Market currently has locations in Montgomery and LaFayette. In addition to opening a store in Alex City, the grocer is opening a location in Phenix City.
Alex City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said he is familiar with Renfroe’s Market and happy to see the grocer coming to town.
“I think they are a great fit for Alexander City,” Spraggins said. “I have shopped at their Dadeville location.”
Renfroe said the company has had its eyes on Alex City since starting operations in Montgomery more than 35 years ago.
“We have always had a desire to be part of the Alexander City community,” Renfroe said. “We feel that we can fulfill a need for an overall customer service level that the Alexander City community is not accustomed to.”
The new Renfroe’s location plans to bring quality products to its customers.
“We will carry a number of quality items as well as Alabama-made products the Alexander City community may not be familiar with,” Renfroe said. “We will have meat brands highlighted by the Sterling Silver beef brand to items only available at Renfroe’s such as our own spices, salad dressings, barbeque sauces and salsas. We plan to offer a number of items not currently available in Alexander City.”
Renfroe is hoping expand beyond Alex City.
“We are always looking for an expansion and growth opportunity that makes business and marketing sense for us,” Renfroe said.
Renfroe said personal contact with shoppers and a pleasant atmosphere makes the store stand out.
“We pride ourselves at Renfroe’s Market on our customer service and expressing to our customers that we appreciate them spending their hard-earned money at our stores,” Renfroe said. “This means short lines at the checkout, bag and carry-out service, quality products in each department and an overall sense of thankfulness to be able to serve the people of Alexander City.”
COVID-19 might affect inventory as the store opens but not in the future.
“Given the status of the COVID-19 virus, it is extremely difficult to fully stock a store with the current market conditions,” Renfroe said. “We hope to have a substantial amount of the store stocked as we do not feel comfortable opening a new location without a full selection for our customers.”
The Alex City store in the Mill Square Shopping Center should open mid-May. Once the pandemic issues settle, Renfroe said the store will hold a ribbon cutting.
“We plan to open the store for business without a grand opening,” he said. “Once we feel that we have safely moved past the pandemic, we plan to hold a grand opening to celebrate being a part of the Alexander City community.”