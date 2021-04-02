It took a while but the Reeltown Rebels baseball program picked up crucial wins over Dadeville Thursday night.
Just a week ago, the Rebels came away with wins over Beulah to set them on the right track but a hiccup earlier in the week seemingly slowed them down. It was a close 5-2 loss to a surging Dadeville Tiger team.
The memory of defeat didn’t last long however. The tying game of the series was a no-doubt win for the Rebels, who won 14-3.
Reeltown’s second game however was a battle between the two teams as Reeltown took the 11-10 victory.
“It was huge,” Reeltown coach Trey Chambers said. “I’m happy for our guys and the way they handled adversity against a super-talented Dadeville team. Hats off to coach (Curtis) Martin and his squad. They do a great job over there. But this is really big for us from a playoff standpoint and I’m just happy for our guys and the job we did as a team.”
Dadeville looked to be the winner in the tie-breaker game between the two sides early.
The Tigers held an early 6-0 lead at the end of the third inning but things changed drastically. The Rebels engineered a six-run fourth inning that started with Logan Lee reaching base safely.
Six runs crossed in a variety of ways, from being walked in or RBI singles, even groundouts brought in runs.
A fifth inning error scored another run breaking the 6-6 tie in favor of the Rebels. However, the Tigers got back on the board.
The lead changed as a passed ball plated the first run for the Tigers, then the second came on a wild pitch for Dadeville to get ahead once more.
The Rebels loaded the bases early in the top of the sixth inning and scores came in to tie the game at 8-8 when Gabe Bryant scored on a fielder’s choice.
A fly ball to right brought in two runs off the bat of Adam Burton, giving the Rebels another lead in the waning moments of the contest.
Dadeville tied the game in the bottom half of the frame after Caleb Bice kicked things off with a first-pitch single. Payton Yother doubled and Lane Smith drove in a run on a line drive single to left. The game tied on another first-pitch hit from Alex Ward but despite loading the bases, the Tigers fell short in the inning.
The go-ahead run in the seventh reached base on a four-pitch walk. Rounding the bases was a feat in itself as Collin Carlton stole second and then advanced to third on a wild pitch.
A walk to Bryant was seemingly harmless until Carlton scored on a wild pitch before a groundout ended the inning.
The Tigers left one on base after a walk in the bottom of the seventh inning and the late walk and errors cost the program a win.
“It’s definitely disappointing,” Martin said. “It’s tough. As far as the postseason, we’ve gotta take care of business next week against Beulah. This series loss hurts but we can’t lay down and let this affect our season moving forward. We’ve got to keep working, win the next series, and get to the playoffs.”