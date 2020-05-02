Editor’s Note: We asked readers on Facebook what they think about churches still not being able to congregate in person under Gov. Kay Ivey’s new safer-at-home order. The following are their responses.
“I think she is right. We still worship online. Zoom allows us to pray together while still staying safe. Our numbers have still not declined for two weeks. COVID-19 is very dangerous and contagious. God is with us wherever we worship. We are the church.”
— Patsy Fox
“I’m thankful our church has been available on Facebook and I’ve enjoyed drive in church. But I don’t understand why we can’t congregate in person. I think it’s possible to do so and maintain social distancing.”
— Marla Elliott
“Not every church has (streaming or conferencing abilities). My church is small in number at this time but we built for large capacity. We could easily put 100 people and still social distance... but we just want to be together. My pastor just been doing sermon on church page live... all we can do is comment.”
— Evie West
“There are ways around this. There are churches who still have services on Sundays. The church next door to my house has outside service; you park in you car and he is outside with a mic and PA system. I get it’s hard having to social distance but it’s a great thing to keep our safety. I’ve had several of my residents pass away because this virus was too strong. And yeah, I know how hard it is to look through a window and talk to someone — I’ve seen it. If you have faith in the Lord and are a strong believer you’ll find ways to praise Him. If you have to sit in the car with the window down at one of these local churches that are having services that way. It’s a hard time we are living in right now. You have to do like everyone else is doing is prayed about it and pray hard. See it through someone in the healthcare’s eyes or from someone who has lost a loved from this.”
— Brittany Mason
“I don’t find it essential. I have never felt it essential to have a audience to pray and if you can listen to your pastor preach on Facebook, for what other reason would you go to church but to gather in large numbers and put yourself and others at risk.”
— Debby Schwier
“Let the ones who want to stay home watch online. If you want to gather with your church family in the building then you should do so. There is power when people come together and can pray together. The spirit moves when we speak words of life to one another. Yes, you can speak those words from home. But some people need fellowship. I am one of those people. It is easier not to be distracted when you’re in the church setting.”
— Tammy Wright Keyes