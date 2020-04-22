The Outlook asked readers on our Faceook page the following question: Do you agree with Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s recommendation to open certain businesses immediately?
I don’t care because long as I can get food and gas I’m good but as far as the safety of workers I hear for them and their family. I haven’t really seen anything closed around here but keeping 6 feet between people have been done where I go.
— Zona Penton
Allow the mom and pops to reopen including salons / barbershop and bars with the same social distancing restrictions as the big box stores. Relax the curfew but keep the stay home order in place. There is no point encouraging people to use common sense: They are void of that in a group think situation as this. Keep churches closed / limited in their activities to small groups at a venue that can sanitized. By following this, you’ve restarted the economy while respecting the desires of those afraid of the virus.
— Grif Pritchard
My opinion is that the wheel needs to start moving. It has been said that there is no cure right now but if the economy comes to a permanent halt there will be no reason for a cure. Let the people decide what their choice is. When will a cure or vaccine come on the scene? One month, two months, three? How long can the country last without imploding in on itself.
— Teresa Petty
The pointless curfew needs to go, and businesses need to open back up. It’s about time we start getting back to normal.
— Cecil Waters
As long as we keep having new cases everyday I think it should not reopen.
— Debbie DeFriese Cook
Start opening back up. It’s a process that needs to start soon.
— Erica Bramlett
I completely agree.
— Ella MacFiggen
All I can add is that I sure miss my hair stylist. Other than that, I’m okay with staying home a while longer.
— Pamela Wesley Copeland
There comes a point when risk has to be weighed with the benefit. I think the risk of opening the economy and keeping employees in a job far outweighs the risk/odds of dying from COVID. Yes, we may contract it, but we probably won’t die from it. I believe that those individuals at high risk should probably be more careful and maybe yes, stay inside until it passes. My family needs work. Open the economy ASAP. I don’t think any of us fully comprehends the implications of keeping the economy closed much longer. It will be a domino effect that if not stopped could completely change the way our government operates and the way we may or may not enjoy the freedoms we are used to. In my opinion the risk of death by suicide will be greater than the risk of death by COVID if people are not allowed to return to work.
— Stacy West Taylor