I don’t know how I feel about this. Our lake neighbors are from Atlanta and Auburn; the higher rate of COVID-19. Just don’t want them bringing it to us. Our county numbers are really good right now.
— Heather Forbus
As long as you don’t have any contact with them and wash your hands well and leave your shoes outside/don’t wear them inside, you’ll be fine. … there’s no way to tell people who own a second home that they can’t come. Sunshine and fresh air won’t hurt anyone. Everyone just has to do their own part to keep themselves healthy and de-germed. It’s a legitimate concern, but there’s nothing to be done but take care of ourselves.
— Morgan Nelson Langham
Same at Lake Wedowee ... mostly Georgians. I’m praying for all of us. Although, I did want the GA borders to Alabama closed when they hit 1,000 cases. That didn’t happen so prayers for us all.
— Greta Lynne Adams
Being my father’s caregiver and him being extremely ill right now (not COVID-19 related), I had to take off work for at least this week partly because the population of our little area felt like it tripled instead of thinned out. Folks were coming all the way from Colorado and as close as Lee County. With our store seeing triple the amount of people, it was way too risky for me to continue working at the moment.
— Andrea Bonnell
I’m thinking I don’t like this. As of right now our numbers are low. I’m still at work. Plus with the stores already putting limits on goods, I’m just not comfortable with it. And I might add these past few days on (U.S. Highway) 280 have been heaven sent.
— Carla Love
I don’t see too much of an issue with this as long as you stay in your own boat and not visit a beach with someone else on it. And just keep away from anyone and their homes and keep to yourself. What does it hurt to enjoy a boat ride? I live in Auburn and working from home the last two weeks and would love to take our boat and take a drive and cruise the lake. I don’t think I’m going to catch it from someone else across the lake. I don’t plan on partying at Big Beach with anyone.
— Juston Britten Elliott
That’s good as long as everybody does their part to stay to themselves and stay germ free as much as possible.
— Brent Reaves
My Atlanta neighbors arrived last week. Playing on the lake like nothing’s happening. I am immuno-compromised and over 60. Have left my house for doctor’s office once in two weeks. Shaking my head.
— Beth Daniell Pierce
I really don’t see this as a good thing. Experts are warning people to shelter in place.
— Debra Scroggins Camp
Good grief, still America right? If they own the property and choose to come there then it’s their right.
— Carl McCullers