Humans walked on the moon for the first time July 20, 1969, achieving a goal President John F. Kennedy had set in 1961.
According to nasa.gov, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took the first steps on the moon, walking around the site for more than two hours collecting rock and soil samples, setting up experiments, famously planted the American flag and left behind medallions honoring the Apollo 1 crew along with a plaque stating, “We came in peace for all mankind.”
Or did they? Some people believe the moon landing could have been a hoax.
The Outlook took a poll on Facebook where 74% voted it was real and 26% voted it was a hoax.
Here are some snippets from the comments on the poll:
“50 years later, with the most advanced technology, and I still don’t have phone service in a lot of this area but they had phone service to the moon and back?”
— Wanda Morris
“Yes it was real. I watched it on black and white TV and was proud of the astronauts for not giving up. Their first try failed and lives were lost but they believed in the mission and tried it again and succeeded. We need to believed in creation again. 50 years gone by and we let all that research die. Who knows where Armstrong would have taken us — probably to mars.”
— Arlene Wyckoff
“The fact that there are reflectors on the bright side of the moon that nasa regularly uses to measure the distance of the moon from earth speaks for itself. Add in the fact they’ve been there since the ’60s and the tech didn’t exist for unmanned rovers back then and you get men on the moon.”
—James Gerald Tompkins
“There are several reasons the moon landing couldn’t have been faked. The lighting in the moon landing would have been impossible to recreate in 1969. The lighting on the moon would have been parallel sun rays with no diffusion. If you look at a picture of the moon landing all of the shadows are parallel but if you tried to do that with studio lights the shadows would have been diverged. The only way to have created that in the ’60s they would have had to build a wall of millions of tiny laser so close together they’d look like pixels on a TV screen and putting that wall of lasers together would have cost more than the entire Apollo mission. At that time lasers would have been red so the pictures couldn’t have been fake or the photos would be red. The only way they could have recreated the pictures is with computer graphics which hadn’t been invented yet.”
— Colton Wesley
“One only has to study about glass spherules to know that humans have been to the moon.”
— Pamela Wesley Copeland
“What if the first (moon landing) was faked to buy time to get there for real?”
— Brandon Magouryk
“Of course it was real!! The government would never lie.”
—Lola Popov
“No one has been on the moon.”
— Polly G. Spraggins