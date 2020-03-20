The City of Alexander City said beginning Monday, most city buildings will be closed to the public and will continue to monitor the progression of the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, city officials had suspended city travel for city employees and encouraged residents to use the website, drop box or mail to pay utilities. The city also closed the library and senior center and stopped recreational sports.
We asked Facebook followers the following question: Do you think Alexander City should be taking more preventative measures against the spread of the coronavirus?
“Nah, I think Alex City is probably immune to the coronavirus and we should continue to operate as normal until it either goes away on its own or we all die.”
— Brad Blankenship
“I don’t think people are taking it seriously. The mayor needs to set clear guidelines for all the people that seem to think it’s no big deal.”
— Gwenn Ledbetter
“For everyone that thinks people should just stay home til it’s over please go ahead and go home. Don’t worry about your bills. Don’t wait for your boss or company to shut down just stop working.”
— Shane N Angel Coger
“Honestly I think Alexander City is doing okay right now far as the business owners and such. Sad to see that I have yet to see the Mayor have a press conference on it. Granted he might have and I missed it, but it would be nice to actually see the city maybe hold an emergency meeting and definitely go live on Facebook for the people to see any and all precautions that have been taken.”
— Nick Askew
“Absolutely. I work at a place where we come in contact with the public daily, close contact. We are corporate owned and the only thing they have told us to do is use hand sanitizer and wipe down counters. Well that is of no use when someone is coughing up a lung right in front of you. Employees as well as customers are at risk. And I’m sure other establishments like ours feel the same because we can’t really implement social distancing nor control how many people come into our establishment at a single time. I just think we need to be more aggressive when it comes to public safety.”
— Pusha Tee
“I believe that everyone needs to practice social distancing to the best of their ability. By best of your ability I mean stay home unless you have to go to work to provide for your family or you have to buy groceries for your family to eat. By not practicing social distancing you are putting yourself and others at risk. With all of that said I would like to extend my thanks to healthcare workers and first responders who are working tirelessly to make sure our community and other communities are safe. Also, to all of those who have no choice but to work, I would like extend encouragement.”
— Colton Wesley
“I think we are all doing the best we can do.”
— Carol Sanders Mallory