Times are tough right now; I completely get that. People are out of work; kids are being schooled by those who aren’t equipped to do it; and residents are wanting to see their church families and their extended families.
We’re all in a tough boat.
And I’ve said from the very beginning of this whole pandemic the solution shouldn’t become worse than the problem. Causing millions of people to be unemployed for endless time isn’t a long-term solution and allowing folks to go stir crazy and not take care of their mental health will result in even more issues.
But ultimately, we have to listen to experts here. And I’m not talking about the posts you see on Facebook from biased websites or people claiming to be experts. Even those who have firsthand knowledge, such as doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, who claim things aren’t as bad as they seem likely don’t know the full scope of how difficult this pandemic has been. Just because one doctor isn’t seeing a lot of coronavirus patients or the ones he has seen aren’t suffering the worst symptoms doesn’t mean there aren’t doctors who are seeing death on a regular basis.
The facts are there. This is a worldwide pandemic and people are dying every day — around the world and even closer to home. It can’t be denied.
The idea this is a government conspiracy is so wildly unrealistic it’s almost laughable. Think about the amount of folks who would have to be in on this so-called “hoax.” You’re talking about government officials, experts, healthcare leaders, media members, state workers, doctors, nurses, employees at morgues. The list is endless of who would need to be included on the “conspiracy” for it to actually have become global.
It’s just not realistic.
Also the idea of people’s rights being taken away is ludicrous.
At least the folks who are tired of not being able to go to church in person have a leg to stand on. In the United States, we do in fact have the right to practice freedom of religion. Part of that means congregating together, and it’s certainly a tough pill to swallow we can’t do that right now.
However, we do not have a right to go fishing. We don’t have a right to go to the movie theater or get our hair done or have a massage and a pedicaure. We don’t have a constitutional right to these things, so claiming that is foolish. Our Founding Fathers didn’t even have movie theaters or hair salons — much less give citizens the right to go to such places.
Please don’t think any of these decisions is easy for anyone. It’s tough being in the media and being regularly called a liar, a scam artist or someone using scare tactics. But imagine being the people who actually have to make these decisions: When to open up? How much to open up? How to keep people safe while also getting people back to work?
I’ve been talking this week with coaches around the area about the decisions the AHSAA has to make about when high school sports can be played again. I know a lot of people think, “It’s just sports. It’s not a big deal.” But to a lot of people it is a big deal. There are economic ramifications for teams who don’t have seasons; there are life lessons that could be lost if student-athletes don’t get a chance to play.
But safety has to be the No. 1 priority for those in charge — in all assets of life — and they’re working round the clock to make the right decisions.
Make sure when you throw out words on social media like, “The government can’t control me; they’re taking my rights away; this is a free country,” you actually consider what those words mean. We can still be a free country while the government makes laws to keep us safe.
Right now, that has to be the top factor in all these decisions. I’m missing my bowling and arcade date nights with my boyfriend as much as the next person is missing getting her hair styled at a salon, but we don’t actually have a right to do either. And if it’s better we don’t do those things right now, we’re all going to be OK.
Lizi Arbogast is the sports editor of The Outlook.