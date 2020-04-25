The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the nation hard.
Small businesses need your support more than ever. I’m a huge advocate for shopping small and staying local — that’s something you’ve heard from me many times before. But what I’m about to say may surprise you.
Your local newspaper is a small business. And we need your support too.
We’re a staff of real people. We aren’t the mainstream media and we don’t have an agenda. We’re your family, friends and neighbors.
Cliff Williams is a Dadeville native; Amy Passaretti and Lizi Arbogast aren’t but they might as well be. Each and every one of them cares about this community more than you can possibly know. They continue to work day in and day out, even on the weekends, to provide you with the news. The news matters so much to us because we’re part of this community too.
Our advertising director, Tippy Hunter, had windows broken from Sunday’s storm. Our retail sales manager, Rachel McCullough, and our business manager, Angela Mullins, were without power for days — just like many of you. And that’s only a few names of the many of us at TPI who were affected. I say this to help you understand what affects you affects us too.
In addition to the folks you see on the bylines, there are so many others behind the scenes making our newspaper come to life. There’s circulation staff, mail carriers, an advertising team plus press and mailroom employees. It takes a lot to keep a newspaper afloat in normal times but during this pandemic, we’re truly all counting on you.
During this pandemic, we’re providing all our online content for free — yep, absolutely free.
As a newspaper, we have a weighted duty we carry on our shoulders. During a crisis such as this, journalists rise to the occasion and step up because it’s our job. We know our community needs us more than ever because the news is more important than ever. This is more than your average daily news; this is a public health crisis. Our readers know we’re a trusted source to inform them and that’s why we decided it’s best to keep our news articles free right now.
We don’t have to provide our hard work for free, but we will continue to. We say you can count on us and we mean it. We could be making money we desperately need by requiring online subscriptions, but we’re choosing not to.
Our publisher, Steve Baker, is in charge of many things but especially keeping our financials in check. Just the other day, I heard him give the OK to give away old newspaper boxes for free to some locals who want to make Little Free Libraries in the community. He could’ve easily said, hey, let’s make some money off those, especially mid-pandemic when every dollar counts. But that’s not who he is.
Our longtime owner, Kenneth Boone, took time out of his day last weekend to snap a couple photos for me and even delivered a powerless charger so I could charge my phone and work in the middle of a power outage. He didn’t have to do those things, but he did because he cares. That’s who he is.
We’re board members of your local charities and organizations. We donate portions of our paychecks to the Lake Martin Area United Way. We care about this community more than you know.
I’m asking you to support us because we support you.
We appreciate our loyal subscribers and our new ones — we need you more than ever.
Despite the naysayers and complainers, we do have supporters. We’re still selling papers and getting new subscribers.
Advertising is what makes newspapers money but right now our advertisers are struggling too. Newspapers across the country are being forced to cut staff and even cut down their print schedules. We are doing everything in our power to stop that from happening to us because we know how important local, trusted news is to our community.
But just like any other small business, we’ll crumble without your support.
If you appreciate the news we provide and want it to continue, consider visiting our website and leaving a contribution — no matter how big or small. We ask you to please subscribe — even if we are providing content for free.
You need us, but we need you more.
Santana Wood is managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers’ newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com. To subscribe, please call 256-234-4281 or visit alexcityoutlook.com, where contributions can also be made.