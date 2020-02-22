It’s always devastating for a team to get the news one of its players has suffered a season-ending injury. It’s even more difficult when it happens to a star player and when it becomes a possibility of affecting the recruiting process.
Injuries are the most unfortunate part of sports. Sometimes they can’t be helped. Most ACL tears are simply freak accidents that could happen to anybody. Others are concussions, which also occur during routine plays, or even ones that take place during practice.
However, it’s important for student-athletes to remember an injury doesn’t define him or her.
Tallassee and Chloe Baynes got heartbreaking news. After colliding with a teammate in the outfield during the first game of the softball season, Baynes was ruled out with a season-ending injury.
Baynes won a slew of awards last year and was on pace to break several state records. She was slated to be a key part of the potential success for the Tigers. She was also just starting her sophomore season, which is a key one for college softball recruiters.
But again, Baynes — and the Tigers — must know there are better days ahead.
For Tallassee as a team, the Tigers are lucky to still have a slew of returning talent. They also got in transfer Chloe Davidson from Reeltown, who was the Outlook Player of the Year in 2019 despite being just a freshman. Certainly, Tallassee’s season didn’t go down the drain completely just because Baynes can’t be on the diamond — although she will certainly be missed.
And for Baynes, her recruiting journey likely just got a bit harder. But as the old saying goes, “Anything worth having is worth fighting for.” Baynes has definitely shown she’s willing to put in the work and luckily, she’s not a senior. This isn’t her last chance.
Even if it was, though, there’s no reason to believe a student-athlete can’t overcome an injury.
Look at Dadeville’s Josh Taylor, who had recruiters looking at him prior to the 2019 season but many were waiting to see what he could do as a senior. Then Taylor tore his ACL before the season even started; it happened during the second week of the preseason and Taylor didn’t see a single minute on the football field this year.
Taylor will be the first tell you he was worried. Anyone would be with their future potentially in jeopardy. But Taylor didn’t miss a beat in his hard-working journey and despite possible doubts, he obviously proved to recruiters he was worth having. Taylor recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Faulkner University.
Although Reeltown’s Eric Shaw didn’t miss his senior season, he did go out with an ACL tear halfway through his junior year which is considered the big one for Division I football recruits. But clearly that didn’t hinder him as he had offers coming out of his ears before he even stepped foot back on the field in 2019.
One of the toughest things student-athletes have told me about overcoming injuries is the mental side of it. They tend to play slightly more timid when they first return because they’re worried about reinjuring themselves. They worry more and they’re a bit more careful.
Of course student-athletes and their coaches and trainers should take every precaution for injuries not to occur, and that starts in the offseason. But some things you can’t train for; some things you can’t control.
So when these devastating injuries do occur, I encourage student-athletes and teams alike to pick themselves up and keep moving. They may have to work a little harder and a little smarter, but that one injury doesn’t have to define the future.