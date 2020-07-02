With the NFL season just around the corner, new players and new hope are widespread throughout NFL teams and their fans. Players and fans alike have been expressing their eagerness on social media. Excitement is in the air.
Free agency and the drafting of rookies out of college give each fan base something to look forward to after 31 teams ended the season worse than they had hoped.
The acquisition of new players can turn franchises around and can potentially help a team go from worst to first in just one season. This is a list of how the NFC stacks up after offseason acquisitions from worst to first.
NFC East
The NFC East is easily the worst division in the conference and arguably the worst in football. While the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles tend to be favorites going into seasons, they hardly ever live up to expectations and typically finish an even 8-8 for the year more times than not.
The Washington Redskins have a fairly talented roster but tend to be terrible most years due to instability within the front office.
Then there are the lowly New York Football Giants, who don’t even know what they are doing so why should anyone else?
NFC North
The NFC North, much like the East tends to disappoint more times than not. However things have been looking up in recent years and teams are on a more level playing field. Defending North champion Green Bay Packers will mostly likely remain the champs if they can keep Aaron Rodgers healthy.
The Detroit Lions are set at the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford but can’t seem to get other positions right. This is coach Matt Patricia’s third season and if things don’t improve quickly and drastically, it could be his last.
The Chicago Bears still have a top three defense and don’t show any signs of falling off. They know they messed up drafting Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes, but at least they recognize their error and are trying to move on from Trubisky. If the Bears figure out how to be just competent on offense, watch out.
The Minnesota Vikings are in their last season with quarterback Kirk Cousins; if he can’t take the Vikings to the promised land, they will look for someone who will.
NFC South
I’m not buying all the Tampa hype just yet even with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. However the culture that duo brings to the Buccaneers can be long lasting even if their careers are almost behind them.
The New Orleans Saints are the team to beat in the division; their offense can win a number of ways and their defense is aggressive. The only thing that could hold them back from winning the division is Drew Brees’ age.
The Carolina Panthers are in a rebuild mode and any wins are a positive sign as they make the transition to new owner, coach, and quarterback. Christian McCaffrey is always a fun watch and a fantasy football machine.
The Atlanta Falcons are too up and down every year; you never know what you’re going to get from Matt Ryan and company. They will either win the division or finish dead last.
NFC West
The West is best division in all of football and it’s not debatable. As long as Russell Wilson is the quarterback, the Seattle Seahawks will always be contenders for the Super Bowl. If Pete Carroll continues to get the boys fired up, they will keep making the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers are talented as they come. But they have a problem of not being able to use all that talent. That being said, this team could go all the way again if the injury bug doesn’t bite them.
The Arizona Cardinals are going to be the most improved team and will going to spoil a lot of Sundays for teams. The Cardinals have drafted and traded tremendously the last two offseasons and could make some real noise this season.
The Los Angeles Rams have had somewhat of a fall from grace since the Super Bowl two seasons ago. However they are still loaded at a lot of key positions and could easily find themselves back in the playoffs and possibly the Super Bowl if head coach Sean McVay can rework some of their schemes.