We don’t have it all figured out.
Nobody does right now. And for a lot of us, that’s hard to accept.
We want answers; we want sensible solutions. We want everything to go according to our plan, not God or the universe’s plan — we want it our way and we want it now. It’s easy to get caught up in wanting things to go our way and, in turn, lose sight of what’s important.
The entire world is going through a difficult time right now as the coronavirus continues to weigh us down. People are losing loved ones while others think this is all a political game; many are still out of work; others haven’t stopped working and are exhausted.
Everything is so unsure. Even the things that are supposedly set in stone really are still uncertain.
We’re all concerned about our children’s education and their futures. If it gets to a point where all students must participate in virtual learning, will that be detrimental to our students? Even if they’re in the classroom all year, there are rules and guidelines that are going to take away from kids’ typical school experience.
Will our student-athletes be OK? What about the crowds that gather for games?
How about our small businesses? We are concerned if they’re going to make it or be able to survive this.
We’re all worried about so much and it’s taking a toll on a lot of people. Everybody is struggling in some way and, unfortunately, we see no end in sight.
It’s just flat-out hard and even though we’ve been going through this for half a year now, none of us has figured out how to deal with all of it just yet.
I wrote in March about how I wish I had answers but all I could say is we must pull together to get on the other side of this.
That’s still true.
If we don’t all band together and wear our masks, follow the rules and do our best to lessen the spread, this is going to last for a whole lot longer.
On top of that, we have to just relax. Worrying won’t help anything. In fact, it just makes everything a whole lot worse. A big part of moving forward is simply accepting things you can’t control. For the most part, we can’t control this thing. We can do our part, but we can’t force others to do theirs.
We just have to know life is going to go on and life isn’t according to our own plans anyway, so let’s get through this the best way we know how.
Your mindset has everything to do with how you get through hard times. Accept the fact nobody has this thing figured out and keep moving even though every day seems hard. Be as positive as you can and be kind to your neighbor — we all need each other’s support right now. Let’s just worry less and laugh some more.
We’ll get through this, y’all. Just keep hanging on.
