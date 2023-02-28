Maybe it just has to do with the fact I’m getting older, and people are just nicer, in general, as they mature and age.
But I am absolutely loving this women supporting other women thing, and from what I see on the internet, it seems like this awesome trend is trickling all the way to youngsters.
I’m a member of the Women’s Entrepreneur Alliance, a program hosted by the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and led by Kelly Adams. We usually meet once a month, and it’s a way to not just network with other like-minded women but to learn from each other and really gain tips we can use in our organizations and businesses.
But what’s so great about this meeting is how Kelly always starts. We go around the room and introduce ourselves. Most are entrepreneurs who own businesses from around town, but several — like myself — just want to support women doing awesome things. It’s fun to sit in a room full of people, women especially, who genuinely support each other.
That’s so foreign to me.
I was bullied in high school. I wanted so badly to be the popular girl, but I wasn’t. My first two years, I tagged along as if I was cool and the girls used to say things like, “Oh, you don’t even look that fat in that!” Passive aggressiveness at its finest.
You all have heard me say before high school is the worst time and place on earth, and I mean that. But it didn’t really get better after that.
I went into a competitive field of journalism and it was dog-eat-dog, especially for women in sports. Other females would do things specifically to try to cut you down. There wasn’t enough room at the top for all of us, so we had to push each other down.
I don’t know when things started to turn the other way, but over the last few years, I have noticed women are starting to become other women’s cheerleaders. And guess what — there is room at the top and we are coming for it. And we’re helping each other get there; that’s the best part.
The gossiping about who’s with what man, or what makeup someone is wearing, or what mistake she made the week before — it all seems so silly now.
Another terrible place is the internet, so I don’t want anyone to think I believe the internet is a great sanctuary of support or anything. But I see things like Selena Gomez refusing to suck in her stomach or the amazing Rihanna and her pregnant belly on the world’s biggest stage, and it’s so comforting.
It’s so comforting to know other women are lifting these women up.
When I was growing up, it was all about fitting a certain mold — being skinny, being pretty, wearing the right clothes, liking the right music, doing the right things. But now, women especially have realized there is no mold. We all make mistakes. We all have kids throwing tantrums in public or want to eat a half-gallon of ice cream in one sitting. Sometimes we don’t want to “put our face on,” and that’s OK. We don’t need to.
Every woman is beautiful in her own way — inside and out — and it’s amazing to see other women finally appreciating that.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.