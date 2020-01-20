It was recently brought to my attention someone overheard a fan say “Girls don’t count” when a local wrestler pinned a female during a match last week.
First of all, stay classy. Whether the comment was meant as a joke or not, it’s not a good look. The people in our communities know better and should be better representatives of our schools and teams to outsiders.
Second of all, girls very much do count.
Some of the best athletes in our area are girls. Let’s talk about Benjamin Russell’s Taylor Harris, who’s been playing varsity softball since she was in seventh grade and could strike out a lot of guys, I’m sure. We could also mention Taniya Haynes, the reigning Outlook Player of the Week, who is a three-sport stud and makes playing point guard look easy. Don’t forget it was Horseshoe Bend’s girls volleyball team that went on a 23-game winning streak; none of our boys squads has done that.
We also have some pretty fierce female coaches in the area. Dadeville’s Pam Holloway and Central Coosa’s Syreeta McKinney both coach basketball like they’re former VCU coach Shaka Smart. And I give endless props to Stanhope Elmore’s Johanna Angelo, who has been the coach of the boys soccer team for several years now and the Mustangs just keep getting better and better under her direction.
Throughout sports history, there have been stud female athletes. Gabby Douglas changed the game for young black athletes when she became the first black person to win the all-around event at the Olympic gymnastics. Becky Hammon reiterates the point if you can’t play anymore, you can always coach and she did it in a man’s world as she became the first female assistant coach for an NBA team, the San Antonio Spurs.
I’d rather watch Serena and Venus Williams than almost anyone on the tennis court and Shalane Flanagan reminded us all men and women can still be on an even playing field when she was the first American woman in four decades to win the New York Marathon. Plus, don’t forget the U.S. women’s soccer team has been doing it better than the men for quite some time now.
Say what you want about women working in sports journalism — a lot say they’re only on TV and stalking the sidelines of NFL games because they’re nice to look at — but there have been some pretty awesome females working in my field. Lesley Visser was the first female to be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Gayle Gardner was the first woman to ever broadcast play-by-play of an MLB game and Erin Andrews has worked her way up to fame and fortune.
And on a more local level, I’m proud to say for the first time in my career I’m working at a newspaper which has both a female managing editor and a female sports editor.
The list could go on and on about the incredible work on females in the sports world, either locally, nationally or internationally.
Women are required to know a little bit more and work a little bit harder to garner the same respect as men, which is unfortunate. We should be living in a world where pinning a female in a wrestling match is just as impressive as pinning a male counterpart.
I, personally, give a lot of credit to girls who are wrestling, especially in high school and even earlier. It’s not easy to be part of a “man’s world.” Trust me, I know. But as time goes on and women continue breaking down barriers and proving themselves, I can only hope it won’t feel like a man’s world forever.