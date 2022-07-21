Columnist

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

In my observations of Alabama politics, every election year brings an underlying election year surprise or two.  The underlying prevailing theme emerging from the Alabama political arena this year is that women have arrived politically in the Heart of Dixie.

Tags

Recommended for you