Are we seeing the last days of America? According to the media pundits, we are in a “constitutional crisis.” The executive branch and the legislative branch are in an all-out war with each other. No one seems to trust the Supreme Court anymore. I worry daily things are going to come to violence as the words are increasingly spiteful and angry. It seems we are no longer on a high-minded search for the truth but wallowing in the gutter of distrust and hatred.
Last week, Ellen DeGeneres, who is both liberal and gay, was publicly chastised for sitting with our former President George W. Bush, who is conservative and straight, at a football game, as though we can no longer be civil — and yes, even sociable — with those who don’t agree with us on every issue.
I was glad Ellen came out and said she believes in being kind even with those who don’t believe as she does. In 2016, I had 17 people unfriend me on Facebook because I voted for Trump. It wasn’t even that I voted for him as much as I would ask the question, particularly of my “friends” in Canada and Australia, why they cared so much to be incensed by a U.S. political candidate. One or two called me some pretty nasty names, which quite frankly shocked me. I’m pleased to say I have never unfriended someone because of their political beliefs even if I think they are misguided.
It feels like every emotion is amped up these days. We no longer dislike; we hate. Strangers call us names on social media because they don’t agree with us. It’s not just trolls anymore. I once commented I didn’t like a dress Meghan Markle wore and the next thing I had people call me a racist. I didn’t know dresses had a race.
But labels are slung with little or no provocation: racist, socialist, fascist, Nazi and a host of others that probably don’t belong in a community newspaper.
Rand Paul was on CBS This Morning to talk about his new book “The Case Against Socialism” but was instead attacked immediately by the hosts about impeachment of our president. He deftly sidestepped, but that seemed to incense the hosts who only pressed harder.
One of the things Sen. Paul said was although he and Bernie Sanders do not agree about socialism, they still find common ground on which to speak. He also correctly pointed out countries that embrace socialistic policies also have a huge burden on middle class, since the top 1% does not generate enough income to pay for government provided freebies.
The one thing Paul said about the impeachment is it his belief Americans want equal treatment — if we were to impeach President Donald Trump for putting pressure on a foreign country, then Joe Biden should have also been impeached for his actions.
But the very point is Paul, although political, was not on the show to talk about impeachment at all, but to talk about his book, which only got a last-minute plug.
I worry, when all is said and done with impeachment, if our political system will be able to survive. Yes, it may be a witchhunt as many of us believe, but will the gaps that have been broadened by so much political animosity be mended? I don’t know what the Founding Fathers had in mind, but I feel somewhat certain these gentlemen — for whom politics was pretty much a part-time job — didn’t envision this.