It is sad to see so many affected by the coronavirus.
Our community has lost great people to it and others are still battling it.
People are beginning to understand how serious it is to maintain social distancing and adhere to curfews put in place across the municipalities in Tallapoosa County. Unfortunately, there are still some who do not see the need to abide by the temporary rules.
Those who continue gather, visit cousins they haven’t seen in a month or other family in year puts us all at risk. They may not put those who are staying at home at risk of catching COVID-19 but they are putting us all at risk of collapsing an economy into another Great Depression.
To those who do not wish to follow rules of social distancing, what’s more important?
Seeing your friend today and attending his or her funeral in a month after contracting COVID-19 from the gathering, which exposing countless others to the virus? Or staying at home for a few weeks to FaceTime friends and family then seeing them in person for years?
The greedy decision to gather by some denies safety and rights of many.
We at The Outlook miss everyone in the community and the events and life we all have come to love.
Everyone must keep following the rules so we can all soon return to some form of normalcy.