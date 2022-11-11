With Auburn’s firing of Bryan Harsin on Monday, Auburn is now faced with hiring another head coach. Harsin only lasted 21 games, and while the Tigers are still paying Malzahn and owe Harsin over $15 million, it seems the school is ready to back up another Brinks truck to pay a new coach.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

