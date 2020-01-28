News of Kobe Bryant’s sudden death has shaken the world. One might think Bryant was the leader of a nation or religious icon.
His name and jersey number are known around the world but is being famous a reason for everyone to be in shock and mourning his death and that of his daughter Gianna?
What about the mourning of the seven other souls on the helicopter Sunday morning? Finally we are starting to hear their names – John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her middle school aged daughter Payton; and the pilot Ara Zobayan. Will we see them memorialized like Kobe? Aren’t they just as important to a spouse, child and family as Kobe was to his family?
What’s worse is how Americans seem to immortalize athletes and movie stars. What have they done outside provide entertainment? Yes many have worked hard at their skill, but what other reason do we have to hold them in high esteem? Looking at the personal lives of many, they live a life of privilege and lack moral character.
Bryant frequently used the helicopter to avoid driving in the Los Angeles traffic.
I’m not saying there are not some athletes and movie stars who don’t deserve some attention for the efforts off the field, court and screen but when one dies does it warrant the world to pause for hours or days?
What about our real heroes?
Some of the athletes and movie stars take time off when their spouse gives birth. We have also seen athletes choose to be with their team after the death of a loved one.
We have all seen videos of our heroes meeting their 5-month-old child for the first time coming back from a deployment. Where are the heroes’ rides home for the birth of a child or time off to grieve the loss of a loved one while serving in the desert sands for our rights?
The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation said approximately 20,000 children have lost an active duty parent in the military over the last 35 years. Many mothers are left behind to care for their families as 97% of casualties are men. Of those families, 60% report having trouble making ends meet.
Since 2001, 2,303 members of the U.S. military have died in Afghanistan. In operations related to Iraq, a total of 4,580 members of the U.S. military have died.
Do we mourn like this when a soldier dies defending our freedom? What about when an officer loses his or her life responding to a call for our safety?
The answer is no. Locally we may mourn a little but it never gets the attention of a famous athlete or movie star.
Some will make the argument those going into the military or law enforcement know the risks.
What would we do if no one was willing to risk losing his or her life to ensure our safety and freedom?
We can all survive without professional sports and movies.
Are we taking care of those left behind when our heroes die?
Yes we pay some taxes and complain when there is talk to raise them.
But do we make sure our heroes’ families are taken care of like the trust funds left by the famous to care for their families? By the way, who funds those trust funds?
Many of us have paid hundreds of dollars to purchase a ticket to a game, concert or purchase memorabilia of the stars to benefit only the famous.
I believe we need to get our priorities in order and take care of those who take care of us.
Why pay millions for entertainment when our heroes can’t get thousands to take care of their families?
Lastly I want to recognize those who lost their lives in the line of duty since the new year.
Ryan D. Rortini with the New York State Police; Jackson Ryan Winkeler with the Florence, South Carolina Regional Airport Department of Public Safety; Paul Dunn with the Lakeland, Florida Police Department; Nicholas Reyna with the Lubbock, Texas Police Department; Amber Joy Leist with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; Jarid Taylor with the Bryan, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office; Tiffany-Victoria Bilon Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama with the Honolulu Police Department; Sheldon Gordon Whiteman with the Long County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office; Katherine Thyne with the Newport News, Virginia Police Department and Angelanette Moore with the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.
The Military Times lists three names who have died protecting our freedom and rights. Henry Mayfield Jr., 23, of Hazel Crest, Illinois; Ian P. McLaughlin, 29 of Newport News, Virginia; and Miguel A. Villalon, 21, of Joliet, Illinois.
I’m sure there are more.
Who wants to tell the child of a hero they have to move because their mother can no longer afford the rent? Who wants to knock on the door of a hero’s home and tell his or her spouse they lost their live today fighting for our freedom?
I appreciate the talent and efforts of athletes and stars and think they should be remembered for their inspiration.
But I think our heroes deserve more attention than the famous when they die serving to protect our freedoms.