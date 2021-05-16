Panic buying seems to be a regular thing now.
At the beginning of the pandemic I bought into some of the craziness. I mean we all need toilet paper. I saw it disappearing from the shelves faster than anyone could ever use. It seemed the media I’m a part of was touting a shortage.
My purchase of two extra large bundles served me well. It with what I already had in inventory left me with a trail to the bathroom between walls of toilet paper. A year has passed. The toilet paper wall is gone and I have been able to find a steady replacement of toilet paper to serve my needs.
Meat was the same. Beef prizes were going up, pork and chicken too. But in the last 14 months I haven’t done without meat.
Throughout the year people around me were coming down with COVID-19.
Why not me?
I was following all the same protocols as others — washing my hands regularly, social distancing, wearing a mask and growing a few inches in the waist too.
Those masks kept my water intake down and the stress added food to the plate.
Maybe it was the protocols. Maybe it was the extra calories. Maybe it was my blood type or maybe it was the extra bit of vitamins I was taking. Or maybe it was a Heavenly power with a different mission for me.
Whatever the case, I have avoided the coronavirus — knock on wood.
Late last week, news of hackers interfering with our precious gas pipelines surfaced. Gas prices started to go up but I didn’t buy into the hype. Not this time.
I did fill up on Sunday and again on Thursday, both times my tank was below a quarter of a tank.
I didn’t curtail my driving, I couldn’t. To Birmingham, Auburn and Opelika I went. Multiple daily trips between Alexander City and Dadeville too.
Magically the pipeline is working again. Was it my travels? Was it somebody else’s? I don’t know.
Looking around town, the state and beyond, I’m seeing plenty of help wanted signs.
Are we promoting this wrong? Did someone say there weren’t enough people on unemployment?
Maybe everyone needs to pull down the help wanted signs — create the idea there are no jobs. Maybe a shortage of jobs will get people to seek work.
I think some people are losing their minds. I know I am.
“Hey, did you write that story?” I keep asking myself.
“Hey, did you do this?”
The questions keep going and going.
It seems the more tasks I do, the more that arise.
Maybe I should do less and see what happens.
I don’t know.
I used to think common sense would always prevail, well eventually prevail.
I’m not so sure anymore. As a country we are so divided.
How do we get back to loving your neighbor as yourself?
How do we get back to not being a judge? That is a higher power’s duty.
How do we get back to the Andy Griffith Show?
I don’t know but it’s driving me crazy.
Wait, I have an idea.
If everyone is crazy enough to follow the madness of others. If everyone is willing to do something because someone on social media said it needs to be done.
Maybe my idea will work.
I’m going to create a perceived shortage of common sense.
If prior behavior indicates anything, there should be a mad rush.
Hopefully that mad rush to find common sense would allow cooler heads to prevail and we could all get back to normal.
Normal supply of gas, food, chicken and toilet paper.
I don’t need another throne built from rolls of toilet paper in my home again.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers who might be or not hoarding gas at the moment you are reading this.